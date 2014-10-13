Blocked PAT for Northern Colorado turns into 6-lateral play

Maybe the wildest blocked extra-point attempt ever occurred Saturday when Sacramento State beat Northern Colorado in a FCS matchup.
Take a look -- and make sure you watch until the end:
Sacramento State kicker Brad Cornish is the guy who had his PAT attempt blocked -- and Northern Colorado linebacker Dominick Sierra is the unfortunate soul who fumbled at the goal line.
The play conjures memories of "The Play," the wild ending to the 1982 California-Stanford game when Cal scored on a kickoff return featuring five laterals and a foray through the Stanford band.
Sacramento State won, 43-38.
