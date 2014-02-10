Blake Bortles might not throw at scouting combine

Houston owns the No. 1 pick in the draft, and new Texans coach Bill O'Brien saw Bortles first-hand in the 2013 season. Bortles led the Knights to a 34-31 victory at Penn State on Sept. 14; he threw for 288 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. O'Brien also is close to UCF coach George O'Leary, who is one of his mentors: O'Brien worked for eight seasons under O'Leary at Georgia Tech. In addition, the Texans' new quarterback coach is George Godsey, who had been on the New England Patriots' staff; Godsey was UCF's running backs coach in 2010, when Bortles redshirted as a true freshman.