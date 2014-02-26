Blake Bortles, Jadeveon Clowney big winners at NFL combine

Bear with us a minute, as Pryor still will be one of the first two safeties off the board. But if he wanted to make a "Look at me! Look at me!" statement and end any doubt as to the top safety, he failed. He ran a 4.58 40-yard dash, which is fine, but his vertical jump (34.5 inches) was nothing special and his broad jump (9 feet, 8 inches) was one of the five worst by a defensive back. In short, he didn't show that he was an explosive athlete. And speaking of short, he measured in at a shade above 5-11; he was listed at 6-2 at Louisville.