Blake Bortles had meeting with Cleveland's new GM

Most quarterback-needy teams sent their head coaches to the pro day workouts this week of UCF's Blake Bortles and Louisville's Teddy Bridgewater.
One notable exception was Cleveland, which picks fourth. New general manager Ray Farmer attended both workouts, but new coach Mike Pettine and new offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan bypassed both.
Farmer met personally with Bortles on Wednesday, but he did not meet with Bridgewater, ESPNcleveland.com reported.
Bortles, Bridgewater and Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel -- who works out March 27 -- are the top three quarterbacks, with Fresno State's Derek Carr rounding out the top four. Carr's pro day workout is Thursday, and it will be mighty interesting to see which Browns officials (or coaches) are in Fresno.
NFL Media draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah has said that the December and January reports that the Browns liked Manziel were a smokescreen and that Carr might be the guy the Browns are targeting with their second first-round pick, at No. 26.
In addition, that Browns coaches did not attend the workouts of Bortles and Bridgewater does not necessarily mean they aren't interested in either. After all, there still are seven weeks until the draft on May 8, ample time for the Browns' new staff to get up close and personal with both of those guys. Still, it will be intriguing to see if Cleveland has any coaches at Carr's workout (or Manziel's).
Pettine has a defensive background. Shanahan had been Washington's offensive coordinator. Cleveland's new quarterback coach is Dowell Loggains, who had been the Tennessee Titans' offensive coordinator.
