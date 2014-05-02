Blake Bortles excited about potential fit with Minnesota Vikings

At 6-5 and 230 pounds, Blake Bortles is just the size NFL coaches traditionally like in their quarterbacks. But that doesn't mean the fit necessarily goes both ways, and the Central Florida prospect who might be the first quarterback chosen in next week's NFL draft apparently likes the Norv Turner offensive system that would await him in Minnesota more than others.
UCF offensive coordinator Charlie Taaffe ran an offense not unlike Turner's, and Taaffe said he has been in close contact with Bortles about the various offensive systems that he could find himself in by the end of next week. The Vikings' system, Taaffe told twincities.com, ranks above others.
"We've talked a lot," Taaffe said. "I'm not going to share some of the teams that he didn't have a great comfort level with, but Minnesota is one of the teams he felt good about."
That, of course, suggests that Bortles isn't exactly thrilled about some of the offenses that he might have to embrace.
For the Vikings, the bigger question is whether Bortles will even be available to them with the No. 8 overall pick in the first round. The Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns, Oakland Raiders and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all have a need at the quarterback position. Any of them could break up a potential Bortles-Vikings first-round marriage.
But it's a marriage Taaffe believes could work.
"I think Minnesota could be a good team (for Bortles) because I think with the system they run the learning curve would be short," Taaffe said.