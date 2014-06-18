Blake Bortles' brother helps key College World Series rally

On Tuesday, Colby Bortles drew a one-out walk as a pinch-hitter in the bottom of the ninth inning against Texas Tech to spark a 2-1 win in the College World Series. With the score tied 1-1, Bortles set up the game-winning run before John Gatlin singled to right field over a five-man infield, bringing home a pinch-runner from third base who had entered for Bortles. It was an elimination game for Ole Miss (47-20), which will face yet another elimination game Thursday against either Virginia or TCU.