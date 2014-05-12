Blake Bortles among best early-entry decisions in 2014 draft

Draft position:Packers, 53rd overall (2nd round)

Analysis: The Green Bay Packers chose Adams with the No. 53 overall pick in the second round. No, there won't be first-round money for Adams, but that's not necessarily the only criteria for a good early-entry decision. Consider that Adams would have been operating without star quarterback Derek Carr had he returned for the 2014 season. There is no way Adams would have repeated his video-game numbers (131 catches, 1,718 yards, 24 TDs), and even with stats like that, he wasn't going to push his way into the first round. He went about as high as most projections suggested, and he's going to play for an elite quarterback who could use another receiving threat. That's a good outcome all around for Adams.