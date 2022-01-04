Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class on Tuesday.

Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College), Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University), John Moody (RB, Morris Brown College), Roscoe Nance (Contributor, Tuskegee University), Nate Newton (OL, Florida A&M University), William "Billy" Nicks (Coach, Morris Brown College and Prairie View A&M University) and Sammy White (WR, Grambling State University) are the 13th class of the BCFHOF.

The seven inductees were selected from a list of 29 finalists who had been determined by the BCFHOF selection committee. Votes were tallied from the 10-member selection committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL general managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the inductees.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2022," BCFHOF co-founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams said. "These men should feel proud of this honor. They have been voted some of the best to ever play, coach or contribute to football at a Historically Black College & University."

Four of the seven inductees played in the NFL.

Coates was selected by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Coates won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens in the final season of a 10-year career. Coates' college career ended with 103 receptions for 1,268 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Livingstone Blue Bears.

Driver was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft. After 14 seasons with Green Bay, which included a Super Bowl XLV win, Driver ended his career as the Packers' all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. Driver's college career ended with 99 receptions for 1,993 yards for the Alcorn State Braves.

Newton went undrafted coming out Florida A&M University in 1982 -- he was drafted in the now-defunct USFL -- but went on to an accomplished 14-year career in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) with the Dallas Cowboys. Newton made six Pro Bowls and and two All-Pro teams as a guard in the NFL.

White was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 1976 NFL Draft and went on to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. He played in Super Bowl XI that same season and spent 10 years in the league, all with the Vikings. As a senior, White caught 37 passes for 802 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Grambling State Tigers.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for June 18, 2022 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. The ceremony will also celebrate the Juneteenth national holiday commemorating the emancipation of African-American slaves.