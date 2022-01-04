Around the NFL

Black College Football Hall of Fame announces Class of 2022

Published: Jan 04, 2022 at 12:29 PM
Michael Baca

Digital Content Producer

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced its 2022 class on Tuesday.

Ben Coates (TE, Livingstone College), Donald Driver (WR, Alcorn State University), John Moody (RB, Morris Brown College), Roscoe Nance (Contributor, Tuskegee University), Nate Newton (OL, Florida A&M University), William "Billy" Nicks (Coach, Morris Brown College and Prairie View A&M University) and Sammy White (WR, Grambling State University) are the 13th class of the BCFHOF.

The seven inductees were selected from a list of 29 finalists who had been determined by the BCFHOF selection committee. Votes were tallied from the 10-member selection committee, comprised of prominent journalists, commentators, and historians, as well as former NFL general managers and executives, and from members of the BCFHOF to determine the inductees.

"On behalf of the Board of Trustees, congratulations to the Class of 2022," BCFHOF co-founder and 2011 Inductee Doug Williams said. "These men should feel proud of this honor. They have been voted some of the best to ever play, coach or contribute to football at a Historically Black College & University."

Four of the seven inductees played in the NFL.

Coates was selected by the New England Patriots in the fifth round of the 1991 NFL Draft. A five-time Pro Bowler and two-time All-Pro, Coates won Super Bowl XXXV with the Baltimore Ravens in the final season of a 10-year career. Coates' college career ended with 103 receptions for 1,268 yards and 18 touchdowns with the Livingstone Blue Bears.

Driver was selected by the Green Bay Packers in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft. After 14 seasons with Green Bay, which included a Super Bowl XLV win, Driver ended his career as the Packers' all-time leader in receptions and receiving yards. Driver's college career ended with 99 receptions for 1,993 yards for the Alcorn State Braves.

Newton went undrafted coming out Florida A&M University in 1982 -- he was drafted in the now-defunct USFL -- but went on to an accomplished 14-year career in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls (XXVII, XXVIII, XXX) with the Dallas Cowboys. Newton made six Pro Bowls and and two All-Pro teams as a guard in the NFL.

White was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the second round of the 1976 NFL Draft and went on to win the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year that season. He played in Super Bowl XI that same season and spent 10 years in the league, all with the Vikings. As a senior, White caught 37 passes for 802 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Grambling State Tigers.

The Black College Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony is scheduled for June 18, 2022 at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta, Ga. The ceremony will also celebrate the Juneteenth national holiday commemorating the emancipation of African-American slaves.

The BCFHOF Class of 2022 will make its first public appearance at the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl on Feb. 19, 2022 in New Orleans.

Related Content

news

Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2021 NFL season

Playoff-clinching scenarios within the AFC and NFC ahead of the final week of the 2021 regular season.
news

Jerry Jones says Cowboys intend to play starters in Week 18 vs. Eagles: 'We plan to play to win'

Of all the Week 18 outcomes that can impact NFC playoff seedings, very few of them would allow the Cowboys to improve their current standing as the No. 4 seed. Nevertheless, the club has no intention of resting starters ahead of the first round of the playoffs when they close the regular season Saturday against the Eagles.
news

Rams coach Sean McVay expects Cam Akers (Achilles) to play 'in some form or fashion' vs. 49ers

During his weekly show, Rams coach Sean McVay said Monday that Akers is set to play Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers after tearing his Achilles in July.
news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp: 'It wouldn't seem right to' break records in 17-game season

Mark ﻿Cooper Kupp﻿ down alongside those in favor of breaking down records according to the number of games played. The Rams' star receiver has the chance to break big records in Week 18 against the 49ers, but said Monday he thinks any he sets should come with an asterisk.
news

Washington Football Team to unveil new name and logo Feb. 2

The Washington Football Team announced it'll announce its new team name Feb. 2. Team president Jason Wright did rule out two potential names -- Wolves and RedWolves -- citing trademarks held by other teams.
news

Baker Mayfield says he'll undergo shoulder surgery; QB undecided on whether he'll play in Week 18

Baker Mayfield has battled injury all season, and the Browns QB finally admitted surgery is coming. Following Monday night's 26-14 loss to the Steelers, Mayfield said he plans to undergo surgery on the torn labrum in his shoulder, but a timetable has yet to be determined.
news

Steelers' T.J. Watt closes in on sack record, but doesn't care about stats: 'Just trying to be a game-wrecker'

After sacking Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield four times on Monday night, Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt has 21.5 sacks on the season, one behind Michael Strahan's record 22.5 set in 2001.
news

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger goes out a winner at Heinz Field: 'This is the best place to play'

Awash in memories, ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ was able to walk away from Heinz Field a winner, kneel out a victory and take a victory lap following his Pittsburgh Steelers' 26-14 triumph over the Cleveland Browns on Monday Night Football. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 17: What we learned from Steelers' win over Browns on Monday night

Though Ben Roethlisberger and Baker Mayfield commanded the spotlight, it was a hard-hitting, defensive affair in which the T.J. Watt-led Steelers prevailed over the Browns on "Monday Night Football."
news

Mike Zimmer on job status with Vikings: 'Not for me to judge'

When asked Monday if he had an argument to make as to why he was the right man to be the Vikings head coach beyond this season, Mike Zimmer offered a short retort, making it known the decision wasn't up to him. 
news

Week 17 Monday inactives: Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

The official inactives for the Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers on "Monday Night Football."
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW