Bizarre, controversial play keys CMU upset of OSU

"We contacted everyone that could help us understand the situation and do something to change the outcome. We were told there was nothing that could be done about the officials' error at the end of the game and the result is final," Holder said in a school release. "In my mind, it is incomprehensible that a mistake made after time had expired cannot be corrected. The final score shows that Oklahoma State lost the game but that doesn't mean that I have to agree with it."