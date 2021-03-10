Roundup: Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

John Brown's run with the Bills is finished.
Buffalo released the veteran receiver and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson, the team announced Wednesday.
Brown appeared in 24 games with the Bills from 2019-2020, catching 105 passes for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns. The bulk of that production came in 2019, while Brown spent half of 2020 unavailable due to injury.
When Brown was available, Buffalo trotted out a productive receiving corps headlined by Stefon Diggs and supported by the likes of Brown and Cole Beasley. But the emergence of Gabriel Davis and Buffalo's need to create additional cap space prompted the Bills to release Brown, saving them nearly $8 million.
Jefferson, meanwhile, appeared in 16 games in his lone season with the Bills, recording three sacks, 23 tackles and one forced fumble. His release trims $6.5 million off the cap.
In a typical year, Brown might stick around, but the reduced cap is forcing teams to make difficult decisions. This one falls in that category.
In addition to the Brown and Jefferson news, the Bills and DL Vernon Butler agreed to terms on a reduced deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per an informed source.
Here are other stories Around The NFL is monitoring Wednesday:
- The Washington Football Team tendered quarterback Kyle Allen as an exclusive rights free agent. Allen started four games for Washington last year, completing 69 percent of his passes for 610 yards and four TDs, before dislocating his ankle. Allen will join Taylor Heinicke and Steven Montez as returning QBs to Washington's QB room.
- The Tennessee Titans are expected to release starting safety Kenny Vaccaro as a cap casualty, Rapoport reported, per an informed source. He was due to account for a $6.9 million cap hit. Vaccaro, 30, started 42 games and tallied 154 tackles, 14 passes defended and two interceptions in three seasons with Tennessee. The Titans announced the news Wednesday, along with the expected release of cornerback Malcolm Butler.
- The Baltimore Ravens placed tenders on running back Gus Edwards, center Trystan Colon-Castillo and linebacker Kristian Welch. Edwards received a second-round tender, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Edwards led all Ravens RBs with 144 carries in 2020, adding 723 yards and six scores.
- Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule told reporters the team worked with running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Shaq Thompson this week on restructuring their contracts to give the team more cap flexibility.
- The New Orleans Saints released linebacker Kwon Alexander and receiver Emmanuel Sanders in cost-cutting moves, Rapoport reported, per an informed source. The team also restructured the contracts of safety Malcolm Jenkins and offensive lineman Andrus Peat, opening $3.4 million and $6 million, respectively, in cap space, Rapoport reported.
- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to terms with receiver/return man Ray-Ray McCloud on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per an informed source. The Steelers also created $880K in cap space after restructuring the contract of fullback Derek Watt, per Rapoport.
- The Philadelphia Eagles have restructured offensive lineman Isaac Seumalo 's contract, creating $2.408 million in cap space, per Rapoport.
- The Miami Dolphins officially released linebacker Kyle Van Noy on Wednesday.
- Chicago Bears free-agent defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris, following surgery on his shoulder in November, has been given the green light via orthopedic surgeon Frank Cordasco to work out with teams beginning on April 1 and will be ready for training camp in July, Garafolo reported.
- The Minnesota Vikings announced Wednesday they have released starting left tackle Riley Reiff. A nine-year pro who played the last four with the Vikings, Reiff started all 15 games he played for Minnesota in 2020 but his release will save the team $11.75 million on the salary cap, per Over the Cap.
- The Arizona Cardinals are re-signing linebacker Tanner Vallejo on a two-year, $4.1 million deal, Rapoport reported.