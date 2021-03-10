Roundup: Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

John Brown's run with the Bills is finished.

Buffalo released the veteran receiver and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson﻿, the team announced Wednesday.

Brown appeared in 24 games with the Bills from 2019-2020, catching 105 passes for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns. The bulk of that production came in 2019, while Brown spent half of 2020 unavailable due to injury.

When Brown was available, Buffalo trotted out a productive receiving corps headlined by Stefon Diggs and supported by the likes of Brown and Cole Beasley﻿. But the emergence of Gabriel Davis and Buffalo's need to create additional cap space prompted the Bills to release Brown, saving them nearly $8 million.

Jefferson, meanwhile, appeared in 16 games in his lone season with the Bills, recording three sacks, 23 tackles and one forced fumble. His release trims $6.5 million off the cap.

In a typical year, Brown might stick around, but the reduced cap is forcing teams to make difficult decisions. This one falls in that category.

In addition to the Brown and Jefferson news, the Bills and DL Vernon Butler agreed to terms on a reduced deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per an informed source.