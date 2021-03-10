Around the NFL

Panthers restructure contracts of Christian McCaffrey, Shaq Thompson

Published: Mar 10, 2021 at 02:12 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Normally, simple player contract restructures aren't very notable. It's accounting calculus used by clubs to maneuver the salary cap. It's boring, with little substantive changes to the process. 2021 is slightly different. With the cap falling to $182.5 million this season, it's become more pervasive and notable.

It's gotten to the point that coaches are even announcing restructures, something rarely done in the past.

On Wednesday, Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule said both ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ and ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿ restructured their contracts to give the club more space under the cap.

Unlike some clubs, the Panthers aren't over the cap, but it's snugger than most years after franchise tagging offensive tackle ﻿Taylor Moton﻿.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported that McCaffrey converted $7,047,500 of his $8,037,500 base salary into a signing bonus, which gives the Panthers a cap savings in 2021 of $5.638 million.

McCaffrey's conversion is a good example of what clubs across the league are doing to create space. The process takes a high base-salary player and converts that figure into a signing bonus, dropping his base salary to the minimum -- in CMC's case, $990,000. Teams can then spread that bonus over the life of the contract or add void years to the end -- up to five total years -- to lessen the hit in the short term.

It's a positive for the player who gets his money sooner than he would with a base salary.

While the move raises cap levels in future years, if the salary cap spikes as expected in subsequent seasons, clubs should be able to cover the costs down the road more easily. Teams run the risk of additional dead money down the road or higher franchise tag figures for those who might qualify, but for players under contract for the long haul and stars like McCaffrey, the risk is minimal.

McCaffrey and Thompson are just two of many, many players who will likely see their contracts restructured as we lead up to the new league year on March 17. With the salary cap finally solidified, clubs know what they are working with and what moves they'll have to make to create flexibility for free agency.

Related Content

news

Jerry Jones has no regrets on Dak Prescott's deal: 'I overpaid for' most things that proved to be special

The Cowboys backed up the Brink's truck to ﻿Dak Prescott﻿'s doorstep this week, finally accomplishing what the football world has been waiting on for nearly two years. Jerry Jones does not -- and will not -- have buyer's remorse.
news

Giants cut cost with release of OL Kevin Zeitler

The Giants announced Wednesday that they released guard ﻿Kevin Zeitler﻿, who was brought to New York as part of the 2019 Odell Beckham trade. The move saves the Giants $12 million in cap space with $2.5 million in dead money, per Over The Cap.
news

NFL announces 36 compensatory picks in 2021 NFL Draft for 17 teams

The NFL announced Wednesday 36 compensatory picks in the 2021 NFL Draft spread over 17 teams. The Dallas Cowboys received a league-high four picks.
news

Matt Rhule: Not all QB speculation is true for Panthers

Quarterback remains a point of emphasis for Carolina with free agency and the 2021 NFL Draft drawing near. Panthers coach Matt Rhule spoke Wednesday about current QB1 Teddy Bridgewater and speculation surrounding the team's plans to address the position.
news

Patriots WR N'Keal Harry garnering trade interest from teams

﻿N'Keal Harry﻿ hasn't lived up to this first-round status in two seasons with the Patriots. A fresh start could be one option for the big-bodied wide receiver.
news

Roundup: Bills release WR John Brown, DL Quinton Jefferson

Buffalo released veteran receiver John Brown and defensive lineman Quinton Jefferson﻿. Plus, other Wednesday stories Around The NFL is monitoring.
news

Ron Rivera: Washington 'not desperate' to find answer at quarterback

Ron Rivers say Washington isn't going to expedite its extended plans just to find a way through some figurative title window. This regime is in it for the long haul.
news

Zac Taylor: Joe Mixon (foot) is healthy and feels ready to go in 2021

﻿Joe Mixon﻿ was supposed to be the Bengals' workhorse back to take pressure off QB Joe Burrow last year. Injuries wrecked those plans. Cincinnati HC Zac Taylor said Wednesday that Mixon is healthy and ready to go in 2021.
news

Saints releasing WR Emmanuel Sanders, LB Kwon Alexander, clearing more cap space

With the salary cap now set, the Saints have begun their aggressive roster trimming, sending two notable names out of town. New Orleans is releasing Kwon Alexander and Emmanuel Sanders.
news

NFL sets values for fifth-year options on 2018 first-rounders

NFL teams have about two months still to decide whether they want to secure a fifth season from their 2018 first-rounders. They now know exactly what they'd be paying.
news

Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds: 'I still got a lot more room to grow'

Buffalo Bills linebacker ﻿Tremaine Edmunds﻿ has been named to two straight Pro Bowls. The former first-rounder knows there is still a lot more room for him to grow.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW