Zac Taylor: Joe Mixon (foot) is healthy and feels ready to go in 2021

Published: Mar 10, 2021 at 11:59 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons, ﻿Joe Mixon﻿ was supposed to be the workhorse back to take pressure off quarterback Joe Burrow last year. Injuries wrecked those plans.

Mixon played in just six games in 2020 due to a foot injury that wiped out the final 10 games of the season.

Speaking Wednesday, Cincinnati Bengals coach Zac Taylor said Mixon is healthy and ready to go in 2021.

"Joe's good. He's working out," Taylor said, via Ben Baby of ESPN. "I know he feels really good right now."

Getting Mixon back at full health would be huge for the evolution of the Bengals' offense in Taylor's third season. The 24-year-old went for 1,100-plus yards and 13 total rushing scores in 2018 and 2019 before earning just 428 rushing yards and three TD in six games last season. Despite missing 10 tilts, Mixon still finished the season as the Bengals leading rusher, which underscores his importance to an otherwise inept rushing attack.

Keeping Mixon healthy will go a long way in helping Burrow bounce back from his ACL tear. Not only has Mixon proven he can be productive behind a faulty offensive line, he's a pass-catching option for the young QB. Mixon was on pace for 69 passing targets last season before the foot injury, which would have been a career-high.

