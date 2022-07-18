Bills, Raiders rookies report to training camp today

The offseason is over for the rookie classes of two squads.

Rookies for the Buffalo Bills and Las Vegas Raiders report to training camp today, kicking off a week and a half of report dates until all veterans join camps in just over a week.

First-year players report earlier to camps to give an extra few days of orientation for men who haven't been through the process before.

With the Raiders playing in the Hall of Fame Game, their veterans will report on July 20. Bills vets are set to check in at St. John Fisher College on July 23. The bulk of players head to camps on July 26 before the majority of practices begin next week.

The first rookies reporting for training camps signal the beginning of the end of the NFL's offseason.