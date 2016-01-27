Bills GM Doug Whaley: QBs in 2016 draft not NFL-ready

Published: Jan 27, 2016 at 02:36 AM
Headshot_Author_Dan-Parr_2020
Dan Parr

Original Content Editor, Draft Strategy

Buffalo Bills GM Doug Whaley is open to drafting a quarterback this year, but he doesn't see any prospects at the position in the 2016 class that will be ready to start from Day 1.

The trend is for quarterbacks drafted early in Round 1 to start right away, and the early consensus is that the top QBs available this year -- Cal's Jared Goff, North Dakota State's Carson Wentz and Memphis' Paxton Lynch -- won't be waiting long before they're picked when the draft begins on April 28.

The top two picks of last year, QBs Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota, started from the jump and weren't overwhelmed by the task. Whaley doesn't envision this year's top QBs handling the adjustment with such ease before an extended period of watching from the sideline.

"I think it's a deep crop and I think it's a crop that's going to need some time," Whaley said, per The Buffalo News. "Now, it depends on their situation, who takes them and what they do. But I would say it's not as top-heavy as last year where those top two guys would still be the top two guys. How quickly these guys can matriculate into the league, I think it's going to take a little bit of time. Maybe a year, maybe a half of a year."

A full year of waiting to find out what your first-round QB is capable of in a game that counts would require tremendous patience the likes of which really isn't seen anymore in the NFL.

"The guys I've seen, I like them and there are guys that could be potential future starters," Whaley said. "I just think it's going to be a process."

It's probably true that Wentz, Goff and Lynch could each benefit from some seasoning at the next level before they're thrust into the fire. Wentz is the only senior of the three (Goff and Lynch are both juniors), and Wentz is already creating a buzz this week at the Reese's Senior Bowl. But is there a real chance that these QBs sit and wait before getting their turn?

As Whaley said, it rests largely on which team picks them. If the Dallas Cowboys decide to take the heir apparent to Tony Romo with the fourth overall pick, that's a scenario where the rookie wouldn't be expected to take the reins right away. It would be a very different situation for the Cleveland Browns if they take a QB at No. 2, and their head coach thinks they should.

Follow College Football 24/7 on Twitter _@NFLCFB_.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.