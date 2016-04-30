Bills gamble on 'blank canvas' Cardale Jones in fourth round

One issue NFL teams had with Jones is inexperience. He started just 10 games at Ohio State over two seasons before losing his starting role last fall to the more experienced J.T. Barrett. Jones led the Buckeyes to a national championship two years ago with postseason wins over Wisconsin, Alabama and Oregon in the first three starts of his career. He returned as the starter in 2015 but directed a slow-starting offense that struggled often until Barrett began to take over the job in late October.