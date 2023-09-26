Bills defense preparing to face 'very explosive' Dolphins offense in Week 4

The Dolphins' speed combo, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane, is unlike anything any other club can put on grass. Couple the speed with Mike McDaniel's creative scheming and Tua Tagovailoa's quick trigger and accuracy, and you have an offense that could pants even the biggest bullies on the block.

"It seems like they added to it this offseason, right?" McDermott said of the Dolphins offense. "So, very good skill. Tua is throwing the ball extremely well. And their schematics are almost revolutionary in what they do. Coach (Mike) McDaniel is very creative and does a lot of things to get you out of position on defense."

McDermott took over the Bills defensive play-calling this year with positive results thus far. In three games, Buffalo's defense has allowed 16 points, 10 points, and 3 points through three weeks while holding opponents to under 300 yards in each contest. However, playing the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders isn't in the same ballpark as these Dolphins.

McDermott said his D must have their heads in the right mind frame all week to slow down the Dolphins' splash show.

"We'll start with the fundamentals. We need to get better with some of our fundamentals. I think that's got to be a point of emphasis," he said.