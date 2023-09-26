Around the NFL

Bills defense preparing to face 'very explosive' Dolphins offense in Week 4

Published: Sep 26, 2023 at 09:50 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

During the season, NFL coaches must turn the page faster than a speed reader hopped up on caffeine. Sean McDermott might need a couple of extra quad-shots this week.

The Bills dismantled the Washington Commanders Sunday, but with the 70-point Miami Dolphins on tap in Week 4, McDermott knows a massive test lies ahead.

"It gets shorter and shorter or smaller and smaller, that window, right? And in particular, when you got a team that put up 70 points, I don't think I've seen that in my NFL career the entire time. So they're very explosive," McDermott said, via the team's official website.

Buffalo beat the Commanders 37-3 on the road, forcing five turnovers and generating nine sacks. It's hilarious to think a 34-point smashing can look rather pedestrian when a division opponent puts up a 70-burger in a 50-point win.

The Dolphins' speed combo, with Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert, and De'Von Achane, is unlike anything any other club can put on grass. Couple the speed with Mike McDaniel's creative scheming and Tua Tagovailoa's quick trigger and accuracy, and you have an offense that could pants even the biggest bullies on the block.

"It seems like they added to it this offseason, right?" McDermott said of the Dolphins offense. "So, very good skill. Tua is throwing the ball extremely well. And their schematics are almost revolutionary in what they do. Coach (Mike) McDaniel is very creative and does a lot of things to get you out of position on defense."

McDermott took over the Bills defensive play-calling this year with positive results thus far. In three games, Buffalo's defense has allowed 16 points, 10 points, and 3 points through three weeks while holding opponents to under 300 yards in each contest. However, playing the New York Jets, Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders isn't in the same ballpark as these Dolphins.

McDermott said his D must have their heads in the right mind frame all week to slow down the Dolphins' splash show.

"We'll start with the fundamentals. We need to get better with some of our fundamentals. I think that's got to be a point of emphasis," he said.

The Bills host Miami on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

