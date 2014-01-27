Billboard pushes Johnny Manziel to Houston Texans

That billboard, and reportedly others just like it, has gone up in the Houston area as part of Buzbee's campaign to keep Manziel's prolific talents in the state of Texas. A foxsports.com report on Buzbee's efforts cites the Galveston Daily Times with the fact that Buzbee and McNair are indeed neighbors. The Texans hold the No. 1 overall pick for the 2014 NFL Draft, May 8-10. If the club doesn't draft a quarterback, one option would be South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, whom McNair has already discussed as a possibility. He's also said the Texans could be open to trading the pick, although the team has a clear need at the quarterback position.