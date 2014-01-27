Billboard pushes Johnny Manziel to Houston Texans

The neighborly thing to do -- not to mention the easier and cheaper thing -- would be for Tony Buzbee to simply knock on Houston Texans owner Bob McNair's door and let him know he'd like to see the club draft quarterback Johnny Manziel.
But the attorney and Texas A&M Board of Regents member is going with a far more widespread message:
That billboard, and reportedly others just like it, has gone up in the Houston area as part of Buzbee's campaign to keep Manziel's prolific talents in the state of Texas. A foxsports.com report on Buzbee's efforts cites the Galveston Daily Times with the fact that Buzbee and McNair are indeed neighbors. The Texans hold the No. 1 overall pick for the 2014 NFL Draft, May 8-10. If the club doesn't draft a quarterback, one option would be South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, whom McNair has already discussed as a possibility. He's also said the Texans could be open to trading the pick, although the team has a clear need at the quarterback position.
And Buzbee has a clear answer.
He has also created draftjohnnymanziel.com, which closes its home page summary with this sentiment: "Dont' blow it Bob -- Draft Johnny!"
How neighborly. We can only assume McNair is fighting the temptation to let his dog relieve itself in Buzbee's yard.