Bill Snyder changes course, releases Corey Sutton to transfer

Kansas State coach Bill Snyder released WR Corey Sutton from his scholarship Friday to allow the sophomore to transfer, reversing a controversial decision that brought heavy criticism this week on the 77-year-old coach.
According to Sutton, Snyder at first denied Sutton a release to transfer to any of 35 schools which he submitted to the coach, none of which were Big 12 teams or future Kansas State opponents. Snyder defended the decision Thursday and revealed that Sutton had failed two drug tests. The school announced a full release for Sutton on Friday, however, and Snyder apologized for his remarks.
"I would like to apologize to Corey and his family for my remarks (Thursday) night which included sensitive and private information," Snyder stated. "I spoke out of line and for that I express a sincere regret for my comments."
Sutton caught four passes for 54 yards as a KSU freshman last year.
"After having further dialogue with Coach Snyder and the Sutton family, we believe that it is in everyone's best interest to grant Corey his full release," KSU Athletic Director Gene Taylor stated on Friday. "We wish Corey the best as he continues his athletic and academic career."
NCAA rules allow players to transfer without a release, but they can't immediately go on scholarship at the destination school without a release. Sutton said he couldn't afford not to be on scholarship.