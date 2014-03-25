Bill O'Brien will meet privately with Johnny Manziel on Thursday

Houston's selection at No. 1 will help set the tone for the draft on a variety of levels. Should the Texans nab a quarterback, that likely would cause some angst among other quarterback-needy teams. The flipside: Houston selecting a quarterback No. 1 means players such as South Carolina defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, Auburn offensive tackle Greg Robinson, Texas A&M offensive tackle Jake Matthews, Clemson wide receiver Sammy Watkins and Buffalo outside linebacker Khalil Mack all of a sudden could become available to teams that didn't think they would have a shot at them.