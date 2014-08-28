Biggest roadblocks for each of CFB's top playoff contenders

The skinny: We still don't know what they're going to do at quarterback with Blake Sims and Jacob Coker competing for the job. We've heard plenty about how great Coker is, but he still has to prove it. Quarterback is the biggest question mark for them.

Biggest obstacle: Nov. 8 at LSU. The Tide gets two weeks to prepare for this one. LSU might be replacing a lot of players after a draft exodus, but there's still plenty of talent in Baton Rouge. Count on this rivalry game being a tough test for Alabama.

Cause for concern: Oct. 4 at Ole Miss. Bama shut out Ole Miss last season, 25-0, but the game was closer than the score would indicate, and the Rebels should be much improved this year. If there's going to be a shakeup in the SEC West, it looks like it's going to go through Ole Miss with Bama and Auburn set to visit.