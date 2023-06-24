'Biggest honor' for Diana Flores to be recognized in Hall of Fame: Girls, women 'now can dream bigger than ever'

Since then, Flores has become a posterwoman for flag football, taking the screen in a Sports Emmy Award-winning "Run With It" commercial prior to having some of her sports memorabilia put on display in the Hall of Fame. Flores' commercial-worn jersey and her football autographed by sports icon Billie Jean King and New York Jets Pro Bowler Sauce Gardner now have a place in the Hall.

"It is also a big thing for all women in sports. Not only in football but in sports in general to have this recognition and to have this platform and this voice for all the amazing athletes out there in different sports and especially in football," she said. "Football is a sport that has been a sport for women for a long time. We love this sport. We are passionate about this, and now to have a place in flag football in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It is a big step, and also it opens a lot of opportunities for new doors for the future generations. Girls and women that now can dream bigger than ever."