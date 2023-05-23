Super Bowl LVII: 'Run With It' wins Sports Emmy for Outstanding Public Service Content; one of four Emmys won by NFL Media

NFL fans across the world who watched Super Bowl LVII saw the league's annual commercial in February and, on Monday night, the NFL and 72andSunny were recognized for the commercial's merit.
The NFL's Super Bowl LVII: Run With It, featuring Diana Flores, the Mexico Women's National Flag Football quarterback, won a Sports Emmy for Outstanding Public Service Content at the 44th annual Sports Emmys Award show.
Run With It was one of four Emmys hauled in by NFL Media.
Flores' stardom didn't stop there. Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla (NFL Mexico/SWAY) won for Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish.
NFL Network's NFL 360 series captured two Emmys on the evening.
NFL 360: The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye (NFL Network) won for Outstanding Edited Special, while NFL 360: Who If Not Us (NFL Network) won for Outstanding Interactive Experience -- Original Programming.
NFL Media was nominated for 25 Sports Emmys.