NFL earns 25 Sports Emmy nominations

The NFL received 25 Sports Emmy Award nominations for its work across NFL Network, NFL Films, NFL.com, the NFL app and the league office, the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences announced today.
NFL Network's series NFL 360 earned a total of 10 nominations across several categories -- tied with the XXIV Olympic Winter Games for the most nominations for a single program this year. NFL 360 earned nominations in the Outstanding Hosted Edited Series category, Outstanding Journalism category (Who If Not Us), Outstanding Long Feature category (Kahuku Mana), Outstanding Interactive Experience -- Original Programming category (Who If Not Us), Outstanding Camera Work -- Short Form category (See It Through) and the Outstanding Music Direction category (Who If Not Us).
Additionally, NFL 360 earned two nominations in the categories of Outstanding Edited Special (The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye and Women in Football) and Outstanding Camera Work -- Long Form (Kahuku Mana and NFL Africa -- The Journey).
For the third consecutive year, host Rich Eisen received a nomination in the Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Host category for his work on NFL Network programs such as NFL GameDay Morning and for his work on The Rich Eisen Show, which streams Monday-Friday at noon ET on Peacock TV and the Roku Channel. Additionally, The Rich Eisen Show earned a nomination in the Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily category for the second consecutive year.
NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson also received a nomination in the Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Analyst category for the third consecutive year.
NFL Films earned a total of nine nominations this year, including a nomination for Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions in the Outstanding Documentary Series -- Serialized category -- the 50th nomination in the series' history.
Additionally, NFL Films secured three of the five total nominations in the Outstanding Edited Event Coverage category with Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL -- The 2022 NFL Draft (third consecutive nomination for the series), NFL Game Day All-Access: Super Bowl LVII (third consecutive nomination for the series) and Road to the Super Bowl, and earned a nomination in the Outstanding Hosted Edited Series category with Eli's Places (second consecutive nomination).
NFL marketing received two nominations this year with Super Bowl LVII: Run With It in the Outstanding Public Service Content category and Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise in the Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish category, marking the third consecutive year NFL marketing has received nominations.
The 44th Annual Sports Emmy Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, May 22 at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall.
Following is a complete list of the NFL's nominations:
OUTSTANDING EDITED EVENT COVERAGE
- Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL -- The 2022 NFL Draft (ESPN/NFL Films)
- NFL Game Day All-Access: Super Bowl LVII (YouTube/NFL Films)
- Road to the Super Bowl (FOX/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING EDITED SPECIAL
- NFL 360: The Indelible Legacy of Jimmy Raye (NFL Network)
- NFL 360: Women in Football (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING HOSTED EDITED SERIES
- Eli's Places (ESPN+/NFL Films/Omaha Productions)
- NFL 360 (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY SERIES -- SERIALIZED
- Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions (HBO/HBO Max/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING STUDIO SHOW -- WEEKLY
- NFL Slimetime (Nickelodeon/Nickelodeon Productions/CBS Sports/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING JOURNALISM
- NFL 360: Who If Not Us (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING LONG FEATURE
- NFL 360: Kahuku Mana (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE -- ORIGINAL PROGRAMMING
- NFL 360: Who If Not Us (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO HOST
- Rich Eisen (NFL Network/Peacock/The Roku Channel)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/STUDIO ANALYST
- Nate Burleson (CBS/CBS Sports Network/Nickelodeon/NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING PERSONALITY/EMERGING ON-AIR TALENT
- Eli Manning (ESPN2/ESPN+/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK -- SHORT FORM
- NFL 360: See It Through (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING CAMERA WORK -- LONG FORM
- NFL 360: Kahuku Mana (NFL Network)
- NFL 360: NFL Africa – The Journey (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING WRITING -- LONG FORM
- NFL Films Presents: Joe and the Magic Bean 2.0 (FS1/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
- NFL 360: Who If Not Us (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING AUDIO/SOUND -- POST-PRODUCED
- Road to the Super Bowl (FOX/NFL Films)
OUTSTANDING GRAPHIC DESIGN -- EVENT/SHOW
- NFL Exclusive Games (NFL Network)
OUTSTANDING PUBLIC SERVICE CONTENT
- Super Bowl LVII: Run With It (NFL/72andSunny)
OUTSTANDING FEATURE STORY IN SPANISH
- Diana Flores: La Campeona de Nextitla (NFL Mexico/SWAY)
- Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise (NFL)