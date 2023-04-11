NFL earns 25 Sports Emmy nominations

For the third consecutive year, host Rich Eisen received a nomination in the Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Host category for his work on NFL Network programs such as NFL GameDay Morning and for his work on The Rich Eisen Show, which streams Monday-Friday at noon ET on Peacock TV and the Roku Channel. Additionally, The Rich Eisen Show earned a nomination in the Outstanding Studio Show -- Daily category for the second consecutive year.

NFL Network analyst Nate Burleson also received a nomination in the Outstanding Sports Personality -- Studio Analyst category for the third consecutive year.

NFL Films earned a total of nine nominations this year, including a nomination for Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions in the Outstanding Documentary Series -- Serialized category -- the 50th nomination in the series' history.

Additionally, NFL Films secured three of the five total nominations in the Outstanding Edited Event Coverage category with Hey Rookie: Welcome to the NFL -- The 2022 NFL Draft (third consecutive nomination for the series), NFL Game Day All-Access: Super Bowl LVII (third consecutive nomination for the series) and Road to the Super Bowl, and earned a nomination in the Outstanding Hosted Edited Series category with Eli's Places (second consecutive nomination).

NFL marketing received two nominations this year with Super Bowl LVII: Run With It in the Outstanding Public Service Content category and Diana Flores Super Bowl Commercial Surprise in the Outstanding Feature Story in Spanish category, marking the third consecutive year NFL marketing has received nominations.