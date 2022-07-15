Mexico stuns United States to win World Games gold medal in women's flag football

Quarterback Vanita Crouch and the United States women's flag football team's run to gold came to a stunning silver-medal finish.

Team Mexico got out to a scintillating start thanks to an opportunistic defense and never looked back, dominating on both sides of the ball as quarterback Diana Flores and her four touchdown passes highlighted its 39-6 win over the U.S. in The World Games 2022 final. With the victory, Mexico became the first women's flag football gold medalists in World Games history.

A shocking start to the game spelled a quick end for the U.S., which found itself trailing, 8-0, after its first two possessions. The first ended with Mexico's Xiomara Rios scoring off a Crouch interception and the second concluded when Rebeca Landa sacked Crouch for a safety.

Thereafter, the Mexico offense followed suit with dominance, as Flores connected with receiver Silvia Contreras for three touchdowns.

Mexico scored the game's first 39 points before Crouch found Nadia Bibbs for a short TD reception on a shovel pass over the top.

Even blowouts have their turning points and it came early for the U.S., which looked to have taken a 6-0 lead on a Crouch TD toss to Crystal Daniels, but it was negated by a penalty. On the next play, Rios hauled in her pick-six. Sacks, interceptions and turnovers on downs followed for the U.S. offense on just about every drive.