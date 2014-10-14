Biggest games on SEC's 2015 college football schedule

Published: Oct 14, 2014 at 02:23 PM
We're just halfway through the 2014 college football season, but the SEC joined several other conferences by announcing its 2015 football schedule, giving fans (and beat writers) a jump on travel plans for next season.

What are the best games? Here are the biggest games each week of the season you should put on the calendar.

Week 1: Auburn vs. Louisville (in Atlanta)

Four marquee neutral site matchups highlight the SEC opening week slate. The Chick-fil-A Classic is annually one of the biggest games, and that should be the case with the Tigers and Cardinals, two teams who have plenty of youth and talent this season, meeting to start 2015 in a likely top 25 matchup. Alabama vs. Wisconsin (in Dallas), Arizona State vs. Texas A&M (in Houston), and South Carolina vs. North Carolina (in Charlotte) all are must-watch too.

Week 2: Oklahoma at Tennessee

A second half of the two historic powers' home-and-home series should be much more competitive than this year's game and a huge early test for Butch Jones to prove he's turned the corner with the Vols. LSU at Mississippi State is an intrguing SEC game with a pair of young teams.

Week 3: Ole Miss at Alabama

This year's version was a classic in Oxford, and the Crimson Tide will no doubt be looking for a little revenge next season at home against the Rebels. South Carolina at Georgia is also a nice SEC East matchup in the other half of the league.

Week 4: Texas A&M vs. Arkansas (in Dallas)

These two played an overtime thriller at AT&T Stadium and you can expect another close one in 2015 given how much talent each squad returns.

Week 5: Alabama at Georgia

The Bulldogs have missed most of the top tier SEC West teams thanks to some scheduling quirks but host Alabama in a juicy cross-division game.

Week 6: LSU at South Carolina

It doesn't get better than the Mad Hatter, Les Miles, against the Head Ball Coach, Steve Spurrier. This one is worth tuning into just for the halftime and post game interviews.

Week 7: Alabama at Texas A&M

These two have produced some classics ever since the Aggies joined the SEC and there's little reason to think they won't have another at a fully rennovated Kyle Field.

Week 8: Tennessee at Alabama

The Third Saturday in October is always one Vols and Tide fans circle on the calendar no matter what the records might be.

Week 9: Florida vs. Georgia (in Jacksonville)

The World's Largest Cocktail Party on Halloween? What could go wrong?

Week 10: LSU at Alabama

Any time these two have met, the game has drawn a boat load of NFL scouts, and that's likely to happen again in 2015.

Week 11: Georgia at Auburn

These two fan bases live in close proximity to each other, and another meeting between them should be well worth the wait.

Week 12: Tennessee at Missouri

It's too early to tell if this game has significant East title division implications, but the Vols taking a late fall trip to Columbia should be interesting.

Week 13: Alabama at Auburn

The Crimson Tide return to the site of 'Kick-Six' hoping to forget those memories on the Plains.

Dec. 5: SEC Championship Game (in Atlanta)

Check out the full SEC schedule by week and by team right here.

