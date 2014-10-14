Biggest games on SEC's 2015 college football schedule

Four marquee neutral site matchups highlight the SEC opening week slate. The Chick-fil-A Classic is annually one of the biggest games, and that should be the case with the Tigers and Cardinals, two teams who have plenty of youth and talent this season, meeting to start 2015 in a likely top 25 matchup. Alabama vs. Wisconsin (in Dallas), Arizona State vs. Texas A&M (in Houston), and South Carolina vs. North Carolina (in Charlotte) all are must-watch too.