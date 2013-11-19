Big Ten teams lack speed to compete outside conference

Published: Nov 19, 2013 at 08:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Gil_Brandt_1400x1000
Gil Brandt

NFL.com Senior Analyst

I love Ohio State, love what Urban Meyer has done with that program since taking it over two years ago. Winning 22 straight games is not an easy accomplishment.

With that said, I like Baylor even more. That's why I moved the Bears ahead of Ohio State on my Harris Poll ballot this week. And I did it with confidence and conviction.

You give me a neutral field and put both of those teams on it, and I don't think it's even close. No offense to Ohio State, because the Buckeyes are well-coached and have excellent players, many of whom will contribute at the next level. But because of the way football is played today offensively, where players are spread out all over the field, really good Big Ten teams like Ohio State, Michigan, Michigan State and Wisconsin will always be sizable underdogs against their SEC, Pac-12 -- as well as many of their ACC and Big 12 -- counterparts.

Week 12: Things we learned

Ricardo Louis-131116-PQ.jpg

From Auburn's miraculous victory over Georgia to Jordan Matthews' continued assault on SEC defenses, here are the lessons we learned in Week 12 of college football. More ...

And it all comes down to two things: Speed and quickness.

I was on the sideline of Baylor's 63-34 victory over Texas Tech on Saturday. The speed at which the game was played was impressive, especially by Baylor.

Now watch a Big Ten game, and you'll notice most of the skill players are plodders. That's less criticism than it is factual. That type of athlete used to work years ago when offenses were constructed in a phone booth, with most of the formations and action taking place between the hashmarks.

Not any more. Speed and quickness are the biggest reasons for success in today's college game of spread offenses. If a team got ahead, 20-7, like Texas Tech did Saturday night, it was lights out. But now, the score can change so fast because of speed and quickness. It did for Baylor, which went on to outscore the Red Raiders 56-14 the rest of the way.

I watched Ohio State beat up on Illinois earlier in the day. Running back Carlos Hyde, a good player with great balance, scored five touchdowns in the game, two from beyond 50 yards. But what got my attention is how a slow defensive Illini team was able to catch him from behind on a 26-yard run at the end of the first quarter. It's a small thing, but very telling of his lack of speed and quickness.

I don't pretend to know where Hyde will end up being drafted. All it takes is one team. But I do know I'm not alone in my opinion of him, the good and the bad.

Hyde is typical of a lot of the Big Ten's skill players. Wisconsin has some talent, including WR Jared Abbredaris and RB Melvin Gordon, the latter having some burst and wiggle to his game. But when you compare them to Baylor's backs and receivers, they don't get to the "next level" nearly as fast. And for every Gordon that Wisconsin has, Baylor has five.

This shift has been going on for years. Remember the "monumental" upset Appalachian State had over Michigan in 2007? If you don't, watch it (highlights are available all over YouTube). What you'll see after Michigan gets out to an early lead is an Appalachian State team that spread the ball out on offense and was running at a higher level with players that were faster and quicker. Yes, Michigan still should have won, but App State was able to compete, and eventually win, because of who they were and how they did it.

In recent years, the Big Ten has been exposed in bigger bowl games. In 2011 it went 0-for-5 on New Year's Day, losing twice to the SEC, twice to the Big 12 and once to the ACC. In 2012, only Michigan State's triple overtime victory over Georgia kept the Big Ten from going 0-for-5 again. Same thing last year: Northwestern over Mississippi State was the conference's lone New Year's Day victory. For those keeping track, that's two wins, 13 losses. In fairness, Ohio State and Michigan did have BCS wins in the 2011 and '12 Sugar Bowls, narrow victories against SEC (Arkansas) and ACC (Virginia Tech) foes.

Here's something else that to me is telling about Ohio State (and by extension the Big Ten). Buffalo LB Khalil Mack, a top NFL prospect, destroyed the Buckeyes in the season opener with two tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and an INT-TD return. I've said it before and I'll say it again: Had the draft been held the day after that game, he would have been a top-10 pick. But unfortunately for Mack he had to play Baylor the next week, and was limited to three solo tackles, no tackles for loss and no sacks.

Speed and quickness was the difference.

It's a difference that shows up on draft day, as well. This past April, only one player from the Big Ten was selected in the first round. That's not an accident. With the 31st pick, the Dallas Cowboys took Travis Frederick, a center from Wisconsin whom many thought was more of a late second- or third-round pick.

Go a little deeper and only seven Big Ten players were selected in the first two days of the draft; as a comparison, LSU alone had six players drafted in the first three rounds.

Most of the Big Ten players drafted these days are between-the-hashmarks, non-skilled-position players like Frederick and Purdue DT Kawann Short, the second player from the conference taken in the last draft, No. 44 overall by the Carolina Panthers. The upcoming draft should be no different. While three of my top 100 seniors are from Big Ten teams, each is a lineman.

There are some who think Meyer will be able to change the trend, at least with Ohio State, by the type of athletes the former Florida coach will be able to recruit. Maybe just in time for next year's College Football Playoff.

Follow Gil Brandt on Twitter @Gil_Brandt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Georgia, Alabama advance to 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship Game

The rematch is on. After routing their respective semifinal opponents, the No. 1 seed Alabama Crimson Tide (13-1) and No. 3 seed Georgia Bulldogs (13-1) will play for the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, Jan. 10, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
news

Top recruit Travis Hunter spurns Florida State to commit to Deion Sanders, Jackson State

Deion Sanders' impact on Jackson State, and HBCU football at large, reached a new level on Wednesday as the nation's No. 1-ranked recruit signed with the Tigers.
news

Alabama QB Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young became the second consecutive Crimson Tide player to win the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his sensational first season as a starter.
news

Grambling State to hire Hue Jackson as next head coach

Former Raiders and Browns coach Hue Jackson landed another big-time gig, this time in the college ranks. Tom Pelissero reports that Jackson agreed to terms late Thursday night on a four-year contract to become the new head coach at Grambling State.
news

Lincoln Riley details why he left Oklahoma for USC: 'We can build one of the best rosters in the country'

The scuttlebutt long had been if Lincoln Riley was going to leave Oklahoma it would be for the NFL. The Cowboys expressed interest after jettisoning Jason Garrett following the 2019 season, and have other teams in recent years. Riley, thus, shocked and shook up the sport last week when he departed Oklahoma for USC. 
news

Oregon DE Kayvon Thibodeaux declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Kayvon Thibodeaux is officially headed for the NFL. The Oregon defensive end announced via social media he has declared for the 2022 NFL Draft.  
news

College Football Playoff: Five NFL draft takeaways from final rankings

The College Football Playoff semifinal matchups are set. What will NFL scouts be watching for in the two games? Dan Parr provides five takeaways.
news

Brian Kelly leaves Notre Dame to be head coach at LSU

After 12 seasons at Notre Dame, Brian Kelly was named LSU's next head football coach, the school announced Tuesday.
news

Florida parts ways with head coach Dan Mullen after four seasons

The University of Florida fired head coach Dan Mullen on Sunday after a four-year tenure. Mullen joined the Gators from Mississippi State ahead of the 2018 campaign and led Florida to a 34-15 record over his four seasons in Gainesville.
news

USC WR Drake London (ankle) out for remainder of season

USC's Drake London will miss the remainder of the 2021 season after suffering a broken ankle, the school announced.
news

Top NFL draft prospect Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers lower left leg injury in Oregon's win over Fresno State

Widely considered one of college football's top prospects, Oregon edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux exited in the first half of the Ducks' 31-24 season-opening win over Fresno State with a lower left leg injury.
news

With irresistible charm, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State into an NFL factory

Known for graciousness, class and affability, Bobby Bowden transformed Florida State from downtrodden independent to perennial national title contender. Chase Goodbread explains how the legendary coach built an NFL factory in Tallahassee.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW