Big Ten teams lack speed to compete outside conference

This shift has been going on for years. Remember the "monumental" upset Appalachian State had over Michigan in 2007? If you don't, watch it (highlights are available all over YouTube). What you'll see after Michigan gets out to an early lead is an Appalachian State team that spread the ball out on offense and was running at a higher level with players that were faster and quicker. Yes, Michigan still should have won, but App State was able to compete, and eventually win, because of who they were and how they did it.