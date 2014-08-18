Big Ten preview: Conference looking for national respect

The dawn of the playoff era lends hope that the Big Ten can improve its reputation, and league commissioner Jim Delany said late last month that it was important for the conference to win a national title. Michigan State and Ohio State made it into the BCS last season, and those appear to be the two strongest league teams this season. But Braxton Miller's injury removes the Buckeyes as a viable playoff contender. Can Michigan State do enough to get into the four-team playoff field? It likely would mean running the table.