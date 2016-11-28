Big Ten fines Michigan, reprimands Harbaugh for ripping refs

The Wolverines' second-year coach complained in his postgame news conference about several officiating decisions, including a 15-yard penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct called on Harbaugh himself, and a controversial spotting of the ball in overtime that resulted in a crucial first down for OSU. A pass interference call against Michigan, and another play that Harbaugh believed should have drawn a pass interference flag against the Buckeyes, also drew his ire. The first-down spot probably was the most costly play for the Wolverines; it came after a fourth-and-1 run by OSU QB J.T. Barrett that would have resulted in a Michigan win had the spot measured short.