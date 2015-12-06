Big 12 still suffering from absence of conference title game

Hear that? It's silence. That's the sound of the loudest-complaining team that didn't reach the playoff this year. Compare that to last year, when the case for Baylor was made loud and long enough to eventually be annoying, and this much is clear: there won't be a big dispute about who is in and who is out. Ohio State? Didn't win its own division, much less its conference. Stanford? Notre Dame? Two losses each quiet any dissents from those schools. And 12-1 Iowa, at least, can't say it didn't have its chance. More years than not, the four-team field will probably have an angry fifth wheel. But for this year, enjoy the peace.