Big 12 reserves course on rule; Baker Mayfield gets extra year

On second thought, 2016 will not be Baker Mayfield's final season of eligibility at Oklahoma.
A day after a proposed rule that would have granted the Oklahoma quarterback another year of eligibility was voted down, a new rule proposal was passed Thursday by a 7-3 majority vote, according to USA Today.
Predictably, Mayfield was thrilled.
Mayfield originally walked on at Texas Tech in 2013, was inserted as a starter and earned Big 12 Freshman Offensive Player of the Year honors. When Texas Tech coach Kliff Kingsbury denied Mayfield a scholarship, he opted to transfer to Oklahoma for the 2014 season.
After appealing to play the 2014 season at Oklahoma, Mayfield's effort were denied and he sat out the 2014 season. Finally eligible to play in 2015, Mayfield earned the Sooners' starting quarterback job and became one of college football's breakthrough performers, lifting Oklahoma into the College Football Playoff.
The Big 12's rule change allows a walk-on who doesn't have a written scholarship offer from his or her current school to transfer without the penalty of automatically losing a season of eligibility.
This could be a big deal for Oklahoma and Mayfield, who is now eligible to play for the Sooners for two more seasons. Mayfield enters the 2016 season as a top Heisman Trophy candidate for a team aiming to return to the College Football Playoff.