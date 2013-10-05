Big 12 reprimands Iowa State's Paul Rhoads, Texas' Mike Davis

The Big 12 issued public reprimands Saturday to Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads and Texas wide receiver Mike Davis. Rhoads made critical remarks about the officials, specifically their no-call on UT running back Johnathan Gray's fumble at the goal line on what would be the game-winning drive.
Davis was censured for his low block on Cyclones defensive back Deon Broomfield, which drew a personal foul.
Both Rhoads and Davis were warned that further violations of conference rules and policies would result in more serious penalties.