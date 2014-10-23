Big 12 rankings: Kansas State on top as tough schedule looms

Chaos came to the Big 12 in Week 8 as the top of the league was upended and the conference took a hit in the race to get a team into the College Football Playoff. There's still plenty of football left to be played with a chance that parity rears its head once again in the coming weeks.
1. Kansas State (5-1, 3-0 in Big 12)
Up next: vs. Texas, Saturday, Oct. 25
The skinny: The Wildcats hold the only unblemished record in the league, and the narrow home loss to Auburn is something a few folks think won't keep them out of the playoff if they continue to run the table. The difficult schedule is just getting started, however, with a number of tests remaining.
2. TCU (5-1, 2-1)
Up next: vs. Texas Tech, Saturday, Oct. 25
The skinny: They might not occupy the top spot in the power rankings, but few teams have looked as impressive on both sides of the ball in the league than the Horned Frogs. The development of Trevone Boykin as a quarterback continues to amaze, and Gary Patterson has his team well positioned to win a Big 12 title.
3. Oklahoma (5-2, 2-2)
Up next: at Iowa State, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: The Sooners have been in every game this season with a chance to win but came up short yet again last week thanks to the normally reliable kicking game. Bob Stoops has the talent to still put together another strong season but things just haven't worked out that way yet.
4. West Virginia (5-2, 3-1)
Up next: at Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 25
The skinny: Playing their third top-five (at the time) opponent of the season, the Mountaineers finally came through with a win that set couches afire in Morgantown. Kevin White has turned into a bonafide Heisman contender and Dana Holgorsen's squad has as good a chance as any to capture a share of the title.
5. Baylor (6-1, 3-1)
Up next: vs. Kansas, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: Art Briles can't be happy with the team's execution the past few weeks and the right side of the offensive line being lost for the season is quite concerning. That said, the Bears can still win the Big 12 and a home game with Kansas after the bye should help get the team's timing back.
6. Oklahoma State (5-2, 3-1)
Up next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday, Oct. 25
The skinny: There's nothing wrong with being 3-1 in league play, but there is something broken when it comes to the Cowboys' offense. Daxx Garman is set to remain the starter but there are issues from the top down based on the past few games.
7. Texas (3-4, 2-2)
Up next: at Kansas State, Saturday, Oct. 25
The skinny: It's been an encouraging past few games for the offense, but the defense looked completely out of sorts on Saturday night against Iowa State. The tough part is the Longhorns now head to their recent house of horrors in the Little Apple.
8. Texas Tech (3-4, 1-3)
Up next: at TCU, Saturday, Oct. 25
The skinny: There were still flaws the team needs to clean up that showed in the win over Kansas. Things don't get any easier with a trip to Fort Worth this week to face a former offensive assistant, either.
9. Iowa State (2-5, 0-4)
Up next: vs. Oklahoma, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: The record isn't great, but the Cyclones showed why they're slightly better than it shows with a near upset of Texas in Austin. Still, there's nothing to suggest things won't get better with an angry Oklahoma team rolling in after the bye.
10. Kansas (2-5, 0-4)
Up next: at Baylor, Saturday, Nov. 1
The skinny: Don't worry Jayhawks fans, basketball season is starting soon.