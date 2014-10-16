Big 12 rankings: Baylor keeps control of its destiny

Published: Oct 16, 2014 at 02:49 AM

Baylor's win over TCU gave the Big 12 a clear leader of the pack and a viable College Football Playoff contender, but there are still plenty of games left on the conference slate, and it appears anybody (with the exception of Kansas) is capable of beating anybody.

1. Baylor (6-0, 3-0 in Big 12)

Up next: at West Virginia
The skinny: The Bears stormed back to beat TCU in a thriller and continue to control their destiny in the Big 12 despite some flaws showing up in the team's defense last week.

2. TCU (4-1, 1-1)

Up next: vs. Oklahoma State
The skinny: TCU couldn't quite follow its upset of Oklahoma with a win at Baylor, but the Horned Frogs proved they're more than capable of winning the league and are a sure-fire Top 15 squad.

3. Oklahoma (5-1, 2-1)

Up next: vs. Kansas State
The skinny: This year's Red River Showdown against Texas was a bit closer than expected thanks to a stalling offense, but the Sooners will head home and try to start clicking on all cylinders against a very good Kansas State team.

4. Kansas State (4-1, 2-0)

Up next: at Oklahoma
The skinny: The Wildcats had a week off to prepare for their trip to Norman with a team totally capable of winning and staying right in the thick of the Big 12 title race.

5. Oklahoma State (5-1, 3-0)

Up next: at TCU
The skinny: Mike Gundy's squad has slowed down considerably on offense and struggled to get by lowly Kansas last week, needing a Tyreek Hill kick return for a score to keep their conference record intact. Things get much tougher this week with a trip to TCU, too.

6. West Virginia (4-2, 2-1)

Up next: vs. Baylor
The skinny: The Mountaineers snuck out of Lubbock with a comeback win but will have to step up their game with high-flying Baylor coming to town.

7. Texas (2-4, 1-2)

Up next: vs. Iowa State
The skinny: The record is un-Texas like, but there are some encouraging signs after the loss to Oklahoma, based on the play of the defense and the development of quarterback Tyrone Swoopes.

8. Texas Tech (2-3, 0-2)

Up next: vs. Kansas
The skinny: The Red Raiders showed signs of life but let one slip away against WVU, suffering their fourth straight loss this season. They get a chance for a league win against Kansas before running a tough gauntlet against the top of the conference.

9. Iowa State (2-4, 0-3)

Up next: at Texas
The skinny: The Cyclones picked up a win over a solid Toledo team but still have an uphill climb to make it to a bowl game.

10. Kansas (2-4, 0-3)

Up next: at Texas Tech
The skinny: Jayhawks fans came oh so close to seeing the team pull off an upset of a Top 25 team last week, but Kansas failed to finish the game and stays in the Big 12 cellar.

