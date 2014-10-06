Big 12 fines Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard $25,000 for rant

"Although on Saturday I felt the need to defend our players and our institution, (ISU president Steven) Leath and I recognize that our decision to have me do so publicly was in violation of the conference's sportsmanship guidelines, and we accept the Commissioner's punishment," Pollard said. "Furthermore, I apologize for implying that Iowa State University's vote against the addition of an eighth official at a conference meeting in 2013 impacted game officiating. It was inappropriate for me to do so. We are committed to working with the Big 12 Conference in the appropriate manner moving forward."