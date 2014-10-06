Big 12 fines Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard $25,000 for rant

Published: Oct 06, 2014 at 10:51 AM
Pollard-Jamie-141006-TOS2.jpg

The Big 12 has a response to Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard for his criticism of the conference's officials: That'll cost $25,000.

The conference fined Pollard a record $25,000 on Monday after he made pointed comments regarding the league and its officiating following the team's loss Saturday to Oklahoma State.

"Mr. Pollard's public statements called into question the integrity and competence of game officials and the Conference's officiating program," Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a release. "To insinuate that games are called unfairly to negatively impact a program is irresponsible and completely baseless. Accordingly, the seriousness of this violation warrants a public reprimand and a financial penalty. We take pride in our officiating programs and will continue to strive for the highest possible standards and the fairest competition."

The Big 12 also said it put Pollard on notice that any similar comments or behavior regarding the league's officiating will result in an even more serious punishment.

Pollard issued a statement Monday in response to the fine.

"Although on Saturday I felt the need to defend our players and our institution, (ISU president Steven) Leath and I recognize that our decision to have me do so publicly was in violation of the conference's sportsmanship guidelines, and we accept the Commissioner's punishment," Pollard said. "Furthermore, I apologize for implying that Iowa State University's vote against the addition of an eighth official at a conference meeting in 2013 impacted game officiating. It was inappropriate for me to do so. We are committed to working with the Big 12 Conference in the appropriate manner moving forward."

Pollard made the uncharacteristic decision to blast the league in a postgame press conference after a controversial call ended up awarding Oklahoma State a touchdown before halftime. It was the latest in a string of controversial rulings that have gone against the team in the last couple seasons, Pollard said after Saturday's game.

The fine's amount was a Big 12 record, but the Des Moines Register's Randy Peterson reported that money to pay the fine will come from the Iowa State athletic department budget. Pollard was cleared Saturday by school president Steven Leath to express his feelings after the game, Peterson reported.

Perhaps Iowa State considers the $25,000 well spent to get some goodwill from Cyclones fans.

