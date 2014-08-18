Bielema to fans: Knock (expletive) out of potential Auburn spies

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema joked with Razorbacks fans about how to handle any potential Auburn spies in the crowd prior to Saturday's scrimmage, which was open to the public.
Here's hoping the home fans took it as just a joke:
"If you see someone videotaping tell them that ain't right," Bielema said, according to arkansasnews.com. "Especially if they're wearing an Auburn shirt, knock the (expletive) out of them."
When it comes to speaking his mind without a filter, Bielema ranks in the SEC somewhere behind South Carolina's Steve Spurrier but above most others. And it's all the more fitting that Auburn was his target on Saturday, given Bielema's ongoing exchange with AU coach Gus Malzahn about the merits of the hurry-up, no-huddle offense.
Adding to the Bielema-Malzahn fun is that they'll square off at Auburn to open the season on Aug. 30. It might even feel like a budding rivalry, if not for the fact that Auburn went to the national title game last year while Arkansas anchored the SEC West cellar with an 0-8 league record, not to mention Auburn's 35-17 handling of the Razorbacks in their own stadium last year.
Bielema's candidness is fun and refreshing at times, but it won't matter much if Arkansas doesn't put up a better fight against Auburn this time around.