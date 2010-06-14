Better late than never: LB McIntosh signs tender day before deadline

ASHBURN, Va. -- Linebacker Rocky McIntosh signed his one-year contract with the Washington Redskins on Monday, barely beating an NFL deadline.
The Redskins said that McIntosh's tender was worth $1.759 million. The team could have reduced the offer if the restricted free agent had not signed it by Tuesday.
McIntosh is unhappy that the lack of new collective bargaining agreement kept him from becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He was hoping to sign a multiyear deal, but the Redskins offered him only the one-year tender.
McIntosh skipped the team's first voluntary minicamp to express his discontent, but he attended the second minicamp.
Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press