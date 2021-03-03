Best/worst-case scenarios for 15 NFL QBs facing uncertainty in 2021

Best-case scenario: Watson gets the fresh start he so desperately craves. The Texans move the star quarterback to a QB-needy team with enough talent to survive the significant loss in draft and personnel that will be necessary to complete the blockbuster trade. The opportunity to stay in the AFC, so as to regularly remind the Texans of their folly? That would be the cherry on top.





Worst-case scenario: The current course holds: The Texans dig in their heels and refuse to acquiesce to Watson's trade demands. It's ugly business that would likely set up one of the nastier player vs. team showdowns in recent NFL history. Could Watson stay put and refuse to play in 2021? Now there's your worst-case scenario.





Most likely scenario: The Texans grasp the reality of the situation and make a swap ahead of the draft. The deal takes Watson out of the picture but allows the Texans to start over with roster reinforcements and a full cupboard of draft assets. Houston becomes an expansion team all over again, and Watson begins anew.