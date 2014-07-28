Best running back tandems in college football

Published: Jul 28, 2014 at 05:43 AM
Gordon-Clement-140728-TOS.jpg

This is the first in a series looking at the best positional tandems in college football in each conference, taking into account both college production and pro potential. Today it is the best pair of running backs.

ACC

Louisville: Dominique Brown and Michael Dyer.
Brown (6-foot-2, 233 pounds), a senior, is a physical, downhill runner who led the Cardinals with 825 rushing yards last season. He also is an effective receiver who could thrive in that role in new coach Bobby Petrino's offense. Dyer (5-9, 213), another senior, might be the most talented running back in the entire ACC. He began his career at Auburn and was a key component on Auburn's 2010 national title team. But he has had off-field issues, and his character and maturity have been questioned. At his best, he has great explosiveness and power. The question: Is he going to be fully invested this season? If so, he has a chance to be the starter and to rush for 1,000 yards. In that scenario, he also would re-invigorate his pro hopes.
Last time an ACC running back duo was selected in the same draft: Well, technically, it's Clemson (first-rounder Terrence Flagler to San Francisco and second-rounder Kenny Flowers to Atlanta), in 1987. But current ACC member Pittsburgh had two backs taken in the 2009 draft (second-rounder LeSean McCoy and seventh-rounder LaRod Stephens-Howling), when Pitt was in the Big East.

Big Ten

Big 12

Texas: Johnathan Gray and Malcolm Brown.
Even with the dismissal of Joe Bergeron, the Longhorns have a backfield to rival just about anybody thanks to this one-two punch of former prep five-stars. That's probably a good thing considering Texas' quarterback situation. Gray (5-11, 210) is coming off an Achilles injury but looked like a 1,000-yard-plus rusher last season and is one of the most complete backs to come through Austin in the last couple of years. Brown (6-0, 225) is no slouch, either, as a bigger option to run the ball downhill and nearly reached the 1,000-yard mark himself after a strong finish in Grey's absence down the stretch.
Last time a Big 12 running back duo was selected in the same draft: You'd have to go all the way back to 2002, when Kansas State's Josh Scobey was taken in the sixth round by the Arizona Cardinals and Rock Cartwright was picked in the seventh round by the Washington Redskins. New league member West Virginia did have Steve Slaton and Owen Schmitt taken together in 2008, but they were in the old Big East at the time.

Pac-12

Oregon: Byron Marshall and Thomas Tyner.
The Ducks have probably had the best combo of tailbacks in the conference each season for nearly a decade, and that will certainly be the case in 2014. Marshall (5-10, 205) is the primary ball carrier for Oregon and is coming off a 1,038-yard season that saw him average 6.2 yards per attempt. He's not the biggest nor fastest player you'll find at the position, but he's still somebody who will make you pay if he sees a sliver of daylight as somebody who is well-rounded and excels in just about every area. However, he'll be pushed by Tyner (5-11, 215), who was more productive as a true freshman last year than De'Anthony Thomas was for Oregon. Tyner is a tad bigger than Marshall and might be one of the fastest players on the roster after excelling as a prep track athlete. Throw in Marcus Mariota's running ability and you can see why the team's backfield is stacked.
Last time a Pac-12 running back duo was selected in the same draft: While such a feat has not happened since the conference expanded to 12 members, it did occur just beforehand when the league was the Pac-10, as USC's Allen Bradford (sixth-rounder to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Stanley Havili (seventh-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles) were both taken out of the same backfield. Technically, Bradford also played linebacker in the league and Havili played fullback in college, so if you want to be strict about things, the Trojans also had Reggie Bush and LenDale White taken in the first 45 picks back in 2006.

SEC

Georgia: Todd Gurley and Keith Marshall.
The SEC's biggest star at the running back position wouldn't figure to have a prominent complement in the same backfield, but that's exactly what Gurley has in Marshall. Injuries limited both last year, particularly Marshall, who suffered a season-ending knee injury after just 55 carries. But when both were healthy in 2012, they combined for 2,144 yards with 25 touchdowns, and both averaged better than six yards per carry. Marshall is expected to be fully healthy this fall, and a return to 2012 form for the duo would take much pressure off new starting quarterback Hutson Mason. The Arkansas duo of Alex Collins and Jonathan Williams, which rushed for a combined 1,926 yards last year, makes for a stout runner-up tandem.
Last time an SEC running back duo was selected in the same draft: It's been a really long time -- 10 whole weeks. LSU's Jeremy Hill and Alfred Blue were chosen in May by the Cincinnati Bengals (second round, 55th overall), and the Houston Texans (sixth round, 181st overall), respectively. One could make a technical argument for 2014 Auburn draftees Tre Mason and Jay Prosch, as well, but Prosch is really a fullback.

Other conferences

AAC: Houston (Kenneth Farrow and Ryan Jackson).

Conference USA: Middle Tennessee State (Jordan Parker and Reggie Whatley).

MAC: Northern Illinois (Cameron Stingily and Akeem Daniels).

MWC: Fresno State (Josh Quezada and Marteze Waller).

Sun Belt: Louisiana-Lafayette (Alonzo Harris and Elijah McGuire).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.