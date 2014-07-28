Best running back tandems in college football

Oregon: Byron Marshall and Thomas Tyner.

The Ducks have probably had the best combo of tailbacks in the conference each season for nearly a decade, and that will certainly be the case in 2014. Marshall (5-10, 205) is the primary ball carrier for Oregon and is coming off a 1,038-yard season that saw him average 6.2 yards per attempt. He's not the biggest nor fastest player you'll find at the position, but he's still somebody who will make you pay if he sees a sliver of daylight as somebody who is well-rounded and excels in just about every area. However, he'll be pushed by Tyner (5-11, 215), who was more productive as a true freshman last year than De'Anthony Thomas was for Oregon. Tyner is a tad bigger than Marshall and might be one of the fastest players on the roster after excelling as a prep track athlete. Throw in Marcus Mariota's running ability and you can see why the team's backfield is stacked.

Last time a Pac-12 running back duo was selected in the same draft: While such a feat has not happened since the conference expanded to 12 members, it did occur just beforehand when the league was the Pac-10, as USC's Allen Bradford (sixth-rounder to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers) and Stanley Havili (seventh-rounder to the Philadelphia Eagles) were both taken out of the same backfield. Technically, Bradford also played linebacker in the league and Havili played fullback in college, so if you want to be strict about things, the Trojans also had Reggie Bush and LenDale White taken in the first 45 picks back in 2006.