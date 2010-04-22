Best remaining players of the 'Hot 100' heading into Day 2 of draft

With the first round of the 75th NFL Draft complete, there's still plenty of talent available heading into Day 2. Nine of the 10 players in tier one of my "Hot 100" were taken in the top 32 picks. However, Notre Dame quarterback Jimmy Clausen remains the highest-rated player still on the board.
Here's a look at the best remaining players available, broken down by original tiers and listed alphabetically in each.
Tier One (1-10)
Jimmy Clausen, QB, Notre Dame
6-2 5/8, 222
A very accurate passer. He threw only four interceptions in 2009 -- and one of those was a fluke that bounced off a player's back. He can work under center or in the shotgun. Well coached by Charlie Weis.
Tier Two (11-20)
Sergio Kindle, DE/OLB, Texas
6-2 7/8, 250
Outstanding athlete who was named high school player of the year for both offense (as a running back) and defense, something that had never been done in modern history. He can rush the passer or drop into space. Was outstanding vs. Alabama in the BCS title game.
Tier Three (21-30)
Carlos Dunlap, DE, Florida
6-5 ¾, 277
Very athletic to go with good quickness. Plays well vs. the run, but needs to mature and learn better pass rush moves.
Colt McCoy, QB, Texas
6-1 1/8, 216
The winningest quarterback in college history. Moves well and has a high release point. He is very accurate and can throw on the move. Had a great pro day.
Rodger Saffold, LT, Indiana
6-4 5/8, 315
Has started four years at left tackle for Indiana, a good pass protector and a big effort player on a mediocre team. Needs to add strength.
Tier Four (31-40)
Charles Brown, OT, USC
6-5 3/8, 303
Has very good athletic ability. Former tight end who has been coached well by Pat Ruel. Needs to add strength. Plays like Duane Brown of the Texans.
Everson Griffen, DE, USC
6-3 5/8, 303
Outstanding pass rusher. Great first-step quickness. Needs to be better versus the run. Has unlimited potential.
Linval Joseph, DT, East Carolina
6-4 ½, 328
Has really come on as the draft approaches. Has strength, size, speed and power. His best days are ahead.
Taylor Mays, S, USC
6-3 1/8, 230
Four-year starter at USC with great speed and athletic ability. Might be a better linebacker than safety at the pro level. His father, Stafford, played nine years in the NFL.
Brian Price, DT, UCLA
6-1 1/8, 303
Not as tall as you would like, but he makes up for it with quickness and explosiveness. Good athletic ability. Was the Pac-10 player of the year in 2009. Competes hard every play.
Golden Tate, WR, Notre Dame
5-10 ¼, 199
Former running back is still learning the position. Lined up all over the place for Notre Dame. Has return ability and catlike quickness.
Tier Five (41-50)
Nate Allen, S, South Florida
Outstanding athlete who can also play corner because he has very good man coverage skills.
Navorro Bowman, LB, Penn State
6-0 1/2, 242
Smart player who has very good instincts. Can play in space.
Terrence Cody, DT, Alabama
6-3 5/8, 354
Wide-bodied player, most likely a two-down player. Has worked hard to lose weight -- going from 370 at the end of the '09 season to 346. Will be a very good run stopper.
Vlad Ducasse, OT, Massachusetts
6-4 5/8, 332
Moved from Haiti at age 14. Did just average at the Senior Bowl and needs to work on his technique, but he has lots of upside and is a hard worker.
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Arizona
6-6, 264
Lots of upside; good blocker and receiver. Look at tape of 2008 game vs. Oregon and you will become a big fan.
Lamarr Houston, DL, Texas
6-2 3/4, 305
Has showed great improvement. He's a former running back with good quickness and strength. Made a lot of money for himself by staying in school an extra year.
Koa Misi, DE, Utah
6-2 5/8, 251
College defensive end that will be a very good 3-4 linebacker. Has top talent, just lacks linebacker experience.
Daryl Washington, LB, TCU
6-1 3/4, 230
Can play inside or outside. Has speed and is aggressive. Will bulk up to 250 pounds. Lacks good hands.
Tier Six (51-60)
Arrelious Benn, WR, Illinois; Bruce Campbell, OT, Maryland (down from Tier 1); Eric Decker, WR, Minnesota (up from Tier 7); Sean Lee, OLB, Penn State (down from tier 5); Tony Moeaki, TE, Iowa; Eric Norwood, ILB, South Carolina (up from Tier 7); Brandon Spikes, LB, Florida; Al Woods, DL, LSU; Jason Worilds, DL/LB, Virginia Tech.
Tier Seven (61-70)
Zane Beadles, OT, Utah (new to Hot 100); Morgan Burnett, S, Georgia Tech; Perrish Cox, CB, Oklahoma State (up from Tier 9); Montario Hardesty, RB, Tennessee; Aaron Hernandez, TE, Florida (new to Hot 100); Carlton Mitchell, WR, South Florida (new to Hot 100); Jerome Murphy, CB, South Florida (down from Tier 6); Ricky Sapp, LB/DE, Clemson; Ben Tate, RB, Auburn (up from Tier 8); Damian Williams, WR, USC (up from Tier 8)
Tier Eight (71-80)
Alex Carrington, DE, Arkansas State; Chris Cook, CB, Virginia (up from Tier 9); Ed Dickson, TE, Oregon (up from Tier 9); Thaddeus Gibson, DE/OLB, Ohio State (down from Tier 6); A.J. Jefferson, CB, Fresno State (new to Hot 100); Brandon Ghee, CB, Wake Forest; John Jerry, G, Mississippi; Jordan Shipley, WR, Texas (up from Tier 9); Cam Thomas, DL, North Carolina (down from Tier 7); Torell Troup, DL, Central Florida (down from Tier 6); Corey Wooton, DE, Northwestern.
Tier Nine (81-90)
Jon Asamoah, G, Illinois (down from Tier 8); Donald Butler, LB, Washington (new to Hot 100); Selvish Capers, OT, West Virginia; Anthony Dixon, RB, Mississippi State; Toby Gerhart, RB, Stanford; Dexter McCluster, RB, Mississippi; Joe McKnight, RB, USC (up from Tier 10); Dennis Pitta, TE, BYU (new to Hot 100); D'Anthony Smith, DT, Louisiana Tech (up from Tier 10); Jared Veldheer, OT, Hillsdale College..
Tier Ten (91-100)
Javier Arenas, CB, Alabama; Rennie Curran, LB, Georgia (new to Hot 100); Jacoby Ford, WR, Clemson; Dominique Franks, CB, Oklahoma (down from Tier 7); Chad Jones, S, LSU; Myron Lewis, CB, Vanderbilt (new to Hot 100); Roddrick Muckelroy, ILB, Texas; Corey Peters, DT, Kentucky (new to Hot 100); Walter Thurmond, CB, Oregon; T.J. Ward, S, Oregon (new to Hot 100).