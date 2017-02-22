Best of the NFL Scouting Combine from past decade

Austin backed up a magnificent senior season with the Mountaineers by blazing a 4.34 40 time and boosting his draft stock at the 2013 combine. So smitten with Austin were the Rams that they traded up from the No. 16 overall spot to No. 8 to get the dynamic wide receiver. Unfortunately for the Rams, Austin hasn't exactly lived up to that lofty draft slot. His career-high for receiving yards and touchdowns is 473 and five, which were posted this season. His career-high for receiving yards is just 509, posted last season, although he has been productive as an occasional rusher (125 carries, 968 yards, 7.7 avg. over four years).