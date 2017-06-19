Best NFL draft picks of the century: Top selections from Cal

With 61 draft picks since 2000, Cal ranks 21st among all schools. QB Aaron Rodgers, of course, is the gold standard. He was expected to be picked much higher, but when he slipped to No. 24 overall, the Packers took him despite having Brett Favre at quarterback. That remains tied to GM Ted Thompson's legacy as a shining example of draft-day foresight. Said Thompson at the time, per the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel: "I just think when you look back five years from now you'll say, 'This was a hell of a pick.'" Indeed. Cal's list is deep, as well, such that one of the NFL's top centers, Alex Mack, ranks just fifth, and a receiver the quality of DeSean Jackson only made honorable mention.