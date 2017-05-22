Best NFL draft picks of century: Top selections from Ohio State

4. Joey Bosa, defensive end

Points: 4.4

Drafted by:Chargers, No. 3 overall pick (Round 1), 2016

Skinny: Bosa ranked with points garnered strictly from his selection as the Defensive Rookie of the Year, a well-earned honor not only because of his dominant 2016 play, but also considering his season didn't even begin until Week 4. If his 10.5 sacks as a Chargers rookie are a sign of things to come, he could rank much higher on this list in time.