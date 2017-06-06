Best NFL draft picks of century: Top selections from Notre Dame

1. Zack Martin, offensive guard

Points: 18.7

Drafted by:Cowboys, No. 16 overall pick (Round 1), 2014

Skinny: The selection of Martin helped solidify Dallas' offensive line as one of the NFL's best, and as a rookie Pro Bowler, he proved to be an effective plug-and-play starter in 2014. He's made the Pro Bowl in each of his two seasons since, including two first-team All-Pro selections, and has yet to miss a start in his career. The Cowboys very nearly took Johnny Manziel with the No. 16 selection in 2014; in retrospect, the much wiser choice was made.