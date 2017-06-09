Best NFL draft picks of century: Top selections from Nebraska

Published: Jun 09, 2017 at 02:27 AM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Who are the best draft picks of the century from the most prominent programs in college football? College Football 24/7 set out to answer this question by ranking the top draft picks since 2000 from the 30 schools that have produced the most picks since that year.

Players were ranked through a formula in which they received points for honors they've acquired in their NFL career, including being selected to the Pro Bowl (including as injury replacements) and being selected first-team All-Pro. Players were also rewarded relative to where in the draft they were selected. First-round picks benefited least because a strong career would be expected; seventh-round picks benefited most. In some cases, a bonus for longevity or outstanding play was granted. See the full formula below the list of top picks.

Nebraska's 68 draft picks since 2000 rank tied for 15th among all schools. Not surprisingly, Ndamukong Suh was by far the Cornhuskers' top pick, while Buccaneers LB Lavonte David edged former Bears safety Mike Brown, as the lower-drafted second-round selection, in a tiebreaker.

Click here for the full series schedule.

Best picks of the century from Nebraska

1. Ndamukong Suh, defensive tackle
Points: 28.6
Drafted by:Lions, No. 2 overall pick (Round 1), 2010
Skinny: From a production standpoint, Suh certainly lived up to the billing of a No. 2 overall pick in Detroit. He made the Pro Bowl four times in his five years with the club and was a three-time first-team All-Pro in Detroit. It wasn't always pretty -- Suh drew more than his share of fines for on-field conduct -- but his dominating interior presence netted him a lucrative contract with the Dolphins.

2. Carl Nicks, offensive guard
Points: 10.5
Drafted by:Saints, No. 164 overall pick (Round 5), 2008
Skinny: Nicks played four years with the Saints as a starting left guard, helping the team win a Super Bowl and making the Pro Bowl in 2010 and 2011. He signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2012, but wasn't able to fulfill expectations due to a toe injury that led to an MRSA infection, and ultimately reached an injury settlement with the club.

3. Lavonte David, linebacker
Points: 7.2
Drafted by:Buccaneers, No. 58 overall pick (Round 2), 2012
Skinny: David made an instant impact for the Bucs as a second-round pick, making 139 tackles as a rookie and, a year later, being selected first-team All-Pro. He's been a key piece in the club's defense ever since, recording 18 sacks, 10 interceptions and forcing 12 fumbles over a five-year career. David was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2015.

4. Mike Brown, defensive back
Points: 7.2
Drafted by:Bears, No. 39 overall pick (Round 2), 2000
Skinny: Brown played nine seasons with the Bears before finishing his career in Kansas City. He had a knack for making big plays in the clutch, and made a career-high five INTs as a first-team All-Pro in his second year. He also made the Pro Bowl in 2005, despite an injury that limited him to 12 starts that year. Brown finished his career with 20 INTs, 17 with the Bears.

5. Richie Incognito, offensive guard
Points: 3.9
Drafted by:Rams, No. 81 overall pick (Round 3), 2005
Skinny: Incognito enters his 11th NFL season with his third NFL club this season, now with the Buffalo Bills. The Rams certainly didn't get his best years; his temper was a problem and the club let him go after a sideline argument with then-coach Steve Spagnuolo in 2009. From there he went to Miami and was a regular starter until the club suspended him as a key figure in the bullying case of Jonathan Martin. He's since settled in Buffalo as a starter at left guard for the Bills, making the last two Pro Bowls.

Honorable mention: DE Kyle Vanden Bosch (3.6 points), C Dominic Raiola (3.0), DE Chris Kelsay (2.0).

Total number of picks from Nebraska since 2000: 68

2017 draft picks from Nebraska (1): S Nate Gerry, Eagles (Round 5, No. 184 overall).

The Formula: MVP (7 points), Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year (6 points), first-team All-Pro selection (5 points), Offensive/Defensive Rookie of the Year (4 points), Pro Bowl selection within first two years of career (3 points), other Pro Bowl selections (1 point).

Draft multiplier: Total points for first-round picks x 1.1; second-round picks x 1.2; third-round picks x 1.3; fourth-round picks x 1.4; fifth-round picks x 1.5; sixth-round picks x 1.6; seventh-round picks x 1.7.

Tiebreaker: Ranking edge to lower-drafted player within same round.

Specialists and fullbacks: For players honored primarily as specialists or fullbacks, their total points were devalued. Kickers and punters were not included in this exercise.

*Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter **@ChaseGoodbread*.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 
news

Drew Brees joins Purdue coaching staff as interim assistant ahead of Citrus Bowl

Drew Brees' next step in his post-playing career will put him back on a field. Brees is joining the Purdue coaching staff as an assistant for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, the school announced Thursday.
news

USC QB Caleb Williams wins 2022 Heisman Trophy

USC's Caleb Williams was awarded the 2022 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, adding an exclamation point to his electrifying first season with the Trojans.
news

David Shaw steps down after 12 seasons as Stanford head coach

Stanford head coach David Shaw is stepping down after 12 seasons at the helm of the Cardinal program. Shaw announced the news after the team closed out the season with a 36-25 loss to BYU on Saturday night, telling reporters he made the decision within the past week.
news

Scouting Bryce Young: Alabama quarterback similar to a young Drew Brees

Alabama's Bryce Young took the college football world by storm in 2021, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Crimson Tide quarterback after studying his game tape.