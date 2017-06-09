Best NFL draft picks of century: Top selections from Nebraska

5. Richie Incognito, offensive guard

Points: 3.9

Drafted by:Rams, No. 81 overall pick (Round 3), 2005

Skinny: Incognito enters his 11th NFL season with his third NFL club this season, now with the Buffalo Bills. The Rams certainly didn't get his best years; his temper was a problem and the club let him go after a sideline argument with then-coach Steve Spagnuolo in 2009. From there he went to Miami and was a regular starter until the club suspended him as a key figure in the bullying case of Jonathan Martin. He's since settled in Buffalo as a starter at left guard for the Bills, making the last two Pro Bowls.