Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 7 game of 2023 season

MONDAY GAME
SUNDAY GAMES
- Philadelphia Eagles 31, Miami Dolphins 17
- Pittsburgh Steelers 24, Los Angeles Rams 17
- Seattle Seahawks 20, Arizona Cardinals 10
- Denver Broncos 19, Green Bay Packers 17
- Kansas City Chiefs 31, Los Angeles Chargers 17
- Baltimore Ravens 38, Detroit Lions 6
- Chicago Bears 30, Las Vegas Raiders 12
- Cleveland Browns 39, Indianapolis Colts 38
- New England Patriots 29, Buffalo Bills 25
- New York Giants 14, Washington Commanders 7
- Atlanta Falcons 16, Tampa Bay Buccaneers 13
THURSDAY GAME
TEAMS ON BYE
- Bengals, Cowboys, Jets, Panthers, Texans, Titans
MONDAY GAME
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
I could point to either of Cam Bynum's interceptions as the biggest moments, but I'd like to take it all the way back to the first quarter, when the typically sloppy Vikings turned it over, then responded by recovering a Christian McCaffrey fumble. What followed was a masterpiece of execution, improvisation and rhythm. Completions of 16, 22, 11 and 20 yards followed, with the last of the four going for the game's first touchdown on a pretty strike down the seam to rookie receiver Jordan Addison. This sequence set the tone for a stellar night from quarterback Kirk Cousins and put the Vikings on an early track toward an upset victory.
SUNDAY GAMES
Grant Gordon's NFL+ moment of the game:
Following a lost fumble that led to a Dolphins game-tying field goal drive, Jalen Hurts responded with a touchdown drive. He found A.J. Brown on the run and lofted a beautiful ball that Brown took to the 1-yard line, setting up Hurts for a tush-push TD. But Hurts wasn’t done responding to adversity. In the second half, the Eagles quarterback threw a pick-six that led to a tie ballgame once again. In another snapshot of game-changing resilience, Hurts responded by orchestrating an eight-play march to what would stand as a game-winning touchdown. That came in the form of another Hurts-Brown hookup, this one for a 14-yard touchdown in which Brown muscled through Dolphins defenders. That was the game-changer and the game-winner that’s worth a re-watch.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Pittsburgh's offense awoke from its deep, prolonged slumber one on key fourth-quarter play: a 39-yard connection between Kenny Pickett and Diontae Johnson, jump-starting an offense that needed it worse than a 1996 Geo Tracker. That completion set up a 13-yard Jaylen Warren touchdown run, which the Steelers followed up with a 10-play, 80-yard touchdown drive chock full of Pickett-to-George Pickens connections. A Najee Harris touchdown run from three yards out capped the emphatic comeback, erasing a 17-10 deficit and leaving SoFi Stadium with a stunning 24-17 win.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
A hometown malaise seemed to be setting against a one-win opponent. The Cardinals took a 10-7 lead after a Joshua Dobbs 25-yard TD run on first-and-goal. How the Seahawks responded would tell the tale of the day. Geno Smith followed with 12- and 13-yard passes to rookie Jaxon Smith-Njigba and later aced a 15-yard dot to Tyler Lockett. On the 13th play of the drive, Smith tossed an 18-yard pass toward the side of the end zone. Undrafted rookie Jake Bobo made a ridiculously awesome catch (you'll want to see this one). Refs initially called Bobo out of bounds but corrected the error upon a Pete Carroll challenge. Seattle retook the lead and wouldn't look back.
Brenna White's NFL+ moment of the game:
This matchup started off slow, but there was an exciting play from the Green Bay offense that could get any fan pumped up -- a non-quarterback pass. As the Packers were moving the ball early in the third quarter, it was Dontayvion Wicks, not Jordan Love, who made a pass short to Aaron Jones for a 14-yard reception.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Most of the action came in the first half, so we’ll compel you to watch the Chiefs’ go-ahead drive just before halftime. It was a thing of beauty, despite being pinned at their 4-yard line thanks to a terrific J.K. Scott punt. Patrick Mahomes flipped the field with a 38-yard pass to Rashee Rice, a 15-yard pass to Travis Kelce and a 28-yarder to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Following a Chargers DPI penalty against Kelce in the end zone, Mahomes found Kelce from 1 yard out to take the lead for good and show just how blistering this Chiefs offense can be when it’s operating at peak performance.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
You'll want to start at the beginning of this one, when the blowout begins. On the third play of the contest, Lamar Jackson tossed a seed to rookie wideout Zay Flowers for a 46-yard catch-and-run to set up the Ravens in the red zone (the first of nine Jackson passes that went for 20-plus yards). The next three plays looked like Baltimore's redzone struggles from London followed them back across the pond. Jackson was stymied twice between a 4-yard Gus Edwards run. Not this day. On fourth-and-1, Jackson scampered for a 7-yard TD. Red-zone struggles over, rout on.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Coming out at halftime, the Bears saddled D'Onta Foreman, who galloped for 23 total yards on the first two totes of the third quarter. Undrafted rookie Tyson Bagent, in his first career start, scrambled for 12 yards, then hit Foreman for a 17-yard gain. Ten plays later, the Bears picked their way to the 5-yard-line, where Bagent hit Foreman for a touchdown. It was the first passing TD for the rookie and Foreman's third score of the day. The 15-play, 93-yard drive put the Bears up 21-3 and demoralized Vegas on the road.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
This game is worth rewatching from front to back, but I'll refer to the last few minutes as the must-see crescendo to a wacky day in Indianapolis. The Colts begin a fourth-quarter possession with 6:33 left trailing by eight, and cover 75 yards in two plays, with all 75 coming on a Gardner Minshew pass over the middle to Michael Pittman, who pinballed off defenders and sprinted to the end zone for a go-ahead touchdown, sending Lucas Oil Stadium into a frenzy. But the Browns wouldn't be outdone: PJ Walker leads the Browns on a 12-play, 80-yard drive that included a crucial third-down completion to Elijah Moore between two defenders and ended in a one-yard Kareem Hunt touchdown run on fourth-and-goal to give the Browns the lead (and the win) with 15 seconds left. Talk about thrilling.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
If you have the time, watch the final seven minutes of the game. If you’re short of time, skip ahead and just watch the Patriots’ game-winning drive. But everything from Josh Allen’s tremendous TD throw under pressure to Stefon Diggs to the Patriots’ go-ahead TD with 12 seconds remaining was just packed with drama. The Bills fought after falling behind 22-10 midway through the fourth -- the Patriots’ biggest lead this season -- but the Pats showed more offensive grit than they have most of the season, driving 69 yards on eight plays in less than two minutes to end a four-game losing streak to the Bills.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
Saquon Barkley fumbled the ball away midway through the fourth quarter at the Washington 8-yard line, preventing the Giants from making it a two-score lead. The Commanders then worked the ball down the field, bled clock to set up a late-game showdown in Giants territory. Sam Howell’s clutch fourth-and-1 connection to Terry McLaurin put Washington in business at the Giants’ 12 yard line. But Howell couldn’t find McLaurin on third down, and Jahan Dotson couldn’t haul in a pass that likely would have given the Commanders first-and-goal at the 1-yard line with just under a minute left. The Giants ran out the clock thereafter for their second victory of the season.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
An ugly day at Raymond James Stadium still included plenty of moments worth watching, especially if you’re a fan of witnessing disaster. Join the action in the fourth quarter, with the Falcons covering nearly the entire length of the 100-yard field on a 10-play drive that appeared to end in a Desmond Ridder touchdown. Instead, Ridder's cruise across the goal line was interrupted by safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who punched the ball out of Ridder’s hand just before he crossed the plane, resulting in a fumble. Not to be outdone, the Buccaneers drove down the field and entered field-goal range to tie the game. Instead, Baker Mayfield threw a pass into traffic for an easy interception. Atlanta followed that up with a three-and-out, and Tampa Bay responded by driving down once again, then calling passes three straight times in a goal-to-go situation before settling for a game-tying field goal, giving Ridder and Co. one last chance in regulation. He responded, hooking up with Kyle Pitts for a 39-yard gain into field goal range. Younghoe Koo finished the job just a few plays later, drilling a 51-yarder to send the Falcons to a win and a place atop the NFC South in a fashion that was anything but pretty.
THURSDAY GAME
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
With the Jaguars’ offense slumping and the Saints tying the game after falling behind 24-9 in the second half, someone needed to make a play for Jacksonville. That someone was Christian Kirk, who earlier had lost a fumble. But Kirk, who had not caught a pass since the first half, hauled in Trevor Lawrence’s short throw with just over three minutes left, first shaking Tyrann Mathieu and later breaking two tackles en route to a 44-yard touchdown and the game-winning score. The Jaguars defense would save the game -- with a little luck, too -- on a goal-line stand on the following drive.
