Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 7 game of 2023 season

FULL BOX SCORE





Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:





An ugly day at Raymond James Stadium still included plenty of moments worth watching, especially if you’re a fan of witnessing disaster. Join the action in the fourth quarter, with the Falcons covering nearly the entire length of the 100-yard field on a 10-play drive that appeared to end in a Desmond Ridder touchdown. Instead, Ridder's cruise across the goal line was interrupted by safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who punched the ball out of Ridder’s hand just before he crossed the plane, resulting in a fumble. Not to be outdone, the Buccaneers drove down the field and entered field-goal range to tie the game. Instead, Baker Mayfield threw a pass into traffic for an easy interception. Atlanta followed that up with a three-and-out, and Tampa Bay responded by driving down once again, then calling passes three straight times in a goal-to-go situation before settling for a game-tying field goal, giving Ridder and Co. one last chance in regulation. He responded, hooking up with Kyle Pitts for a 39-yard gain into field goal range. Younghoe Koo finished the job just a few plays later, drilling a 51-yarder to send the Falcons to a win and a place atop the NFC South in a fashion that was anything but pretty.





Re-watch the Falcons' win on NFL+.





Back to top