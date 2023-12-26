Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 16 game of 2023 season

FULL BOX SCORE





Coral Smith's NFL+ moment of the game:





The Eagles got off to a quick start on Monday, but then let the Giants creep back into the game, with New York closing the gap to two points near the end of the third quarter. Philadelphia got the ball back and set out to extend the lead, but a couple offensive penalties put the Eagles in a difficult position, facing third-and 20 from their own 26-yard line. Needing a big play, quarterback ﻿﻿﻿Jalen Hurts﻿﻿﻿ escaped the pocket and threw the ball on the run, just clearing a leaping defender and putting it into the arms of A.J. Brown for the first down and a little more. The 32-yard reception put the Eagles in Giants territory and seemed to wake up both the offense and the crowd, which cheered on as the Eagles used the momentum to score four plays later, bringing the advantage back to nine points.





Re-watch the Eagles' win on NFL+.





Back to top