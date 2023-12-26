Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 16 game of 2023 season

NFL+ -- the league's exclusive streaming video subscription service -- allows fans to dive deeper into the game they love. Whether you don't want to miss a minute of the action (Full Game), need to speed-run through a matchup (Condensed Game), or aim to break down tape like the experts (All-22), NFL+ has you covered. Each week, NFL.com will highlight the can't-miss moment from each game that fans can re-live on NFL+.
MONDAY GAMES
SUNDAY GAMES
- New England Patriots 26, Denver Broncos 23
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers 30, Jacksonville Jaguars 12
- Chicago Bears 27, Arizona Cardinals 16
- Miami Dolphins 22, Dallas Cowboys 20
- Atlanta Falcons 29, Indianapolis Colts 10
- Green Bay Packers 33, Carolina Panthers 30
- Cleveland Browns 36, Houston Texans 22
- Detroit Lions 30,Minnesota Vikings 24
- New York Jets 30, Washington Commanders 28
- Seattle Seahawks 20, Tennessee Titans 17
SATURDAY GAMES
THURSDAY GAME
MONDAY GAMES
Grant Gordon's NFL+ moment of the game:
This was a close game living up to the heavyweight clash it was rightfully billed as. The 49ers got out to a 5-0 lead and trailed, 16-12, at halftime. However, a sequence of three plays from scrimmage changed all that. First came a Lamar Jackson 6-yard touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor to put the Ravens up, 23-12. On the ensuing play from scrimmage, 49ers QB Brock Purdy was picked off for the fourth time. On the very next play, Jackson hit Zay Flowers for a 9-yard score. The Ravens led, 30-12, their offense and defense combining to turn this ballyhooed showdown into a one-sided affair.
Re-watch the Ravens' win on NFL+.
Coral Smith's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Eagles got off to a quick start on Monday, but then let the Giants creep back into the game, with New York closing the gap to two points near the end of the third quarter. Philadelphia got the ball back and set out to extend the lead, but a couple offensive penalties put the Eagles in a difficult position, facing third-and 20 from their own 26-yard line. Needing a big play, quarterback Jalen Hurts escaped the pocket and threw the ball on the run, just clearing a leaping defender and putting it into the arms of A.J. Brown for the first down and a little more. The 32-yard reception put the Eagles in Giants territory and seemed to wake up both the offense and the crowd, which cheered on as the Eagles used the momentum to score four plays later, bringing the advantage back to nine points.
Re-watch the Eagles' win on NFL+.
Coral Smith's NFL+ moment of the game:
It’s the Raiders’ defense that deserves the attention from this game, matching the Chiefs’ total points scored in the span of two plays. With Kansas City coming off of a touchdown drive to take the lead, Patrick Mahomes got the ball back at his own 13-yard line, and set up a trick play for running back Isiah Pacheco to receive a direct snap. The play failed, with a handoff back to Mahomes resulting in a fumble that Raiders defensive tackle Bilal Nichols scooped up for a touchdown. That play gave the Raiders back the lead. The Chiefs immediately got the ball back, but once again on the first play from scrimmage Las Vegas forced a turnover, with cornerback Jack Jones jumping in front of Justin Watson for a pick-six -- his second in as many weeks. The second takeaway gave the Raiders a 17-7 lead which they would hold onto for the remainder of the game, taking down their division rivals through a stellar defensive effort.
Re-watch Raiders' win on NFL+.
SUNDAY GAMES
Brenna White's NFL+ moment of the game:
This matchup was full of exciting plays and it came down to the wire. The Broncos were able to drive 88 yards on 11 plays with Russell Wilson throwing a touchdown and two-point conversion tie the game. However, the Patriots were not going to settle this one in overtime. The biggest play of the game was a deep Bailey Zappe pass to DeVante Parker for a 27-yard reception on New England's game-winning drive. It set up a Chad Ryland 56-yard field goal to win it. This game is a must-watch, especially for the ending.
Re-watch the Patriots' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Press play on this game from the start of Tampa Bay's second possession (which began via interception at the four-minute mark in the first quarter), where you'll see Baker Mayfield lead a 11-play, 56-yard scoring drive that ended in a touchdown pass to -- who else? -- Mike Evans. Hang around for the Buccaneers' next takeaway, their second interception of Trevor Lawrence, which preceded another touchdown march of seven plays and 70 yards, ending in another Evans score. That made it 20-0, which would have been enough for the Buccaneers to win right there.
Re-watch the Buccaneers' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Bears led 14-0 midway through the second quarter and stood at the Arizona 1-yard line, ready to pile it on. Justin Fields dropped back and initially couldn’t find an open receiver. But just when it looked as if the Cardinals might have forced the Bears to make a fourth-and-goal decision, Fields bought time and found Marcedes Lewis wide open for the 21-0 lead. Despite Arizona’s late comeback, that touchdown would end up providing the winning margin. It was only Lewis’ fourth catch of his 18th NFL season and his first score in 364 days, last catching a TD as a member of the Packers on Christmas Day of 2022.
Re-watch the Bears' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
With the game on the line, Tua Tagovailoa made the winning plays. After the Cowboys took their first lead of the second half with back-to-back scoring drives, Miami got the ball down one point with 3:27 left. Tua led a clock-churning drive that saw four first downs to set up the game-winning field goal from Jason Sanders as time expired. The QB was surgical on the possession, finding quick outlets to avoid the Cowboys' pass rush. Tagovailoa started the drive with a strike to Cedrick Wilson for nine yards to get things moving. The pivotal pass came on third-and-3 at the two-minute warning when Tua found Tyreek Hill for 10 yards to get into field goal range. Jeff Wilson took it from there, generating a first down to sap the Cowboys of their timeouts. It was a pivotal drive for Miami's season, proving it can play physical football against a playoff opponent.
Re-watch the Dolphins' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Colts got the ball back with just over eight minutes left at their own 17-yard line, trailing 23-10, and it was a now-or-never moment for the offense to lead a touchdown drive. But on third-and-10, Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew was heavily pressured, and he launched a deep ball for wide receiver Alec Pierce, who was streaking down the field. But the coverage was good, and Falcons safety Jessie Bates stepped in front of the pass, leapt and made his sixth interception of the season. The Falcons ran off a few more minutes of clock and kicked a field goal to all but ice a critical victory.
Re-watch the Falcons' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Panthers turned a double-digit deficit into a tie game with back-to-back fourth-quarter touchdown drives with 4:05 remaining in the contest. How the Packers would respond said a lot about a young team still finding themselves deep into the 2023 campaign. Two Aaron Jones runs set up a massive third-and-4. Jordan Love heaved a deep shot to Romeo Doubs for a huge 36-yard gain. Replays looked like Doubs might have lost the ball going to the ground, but the play was upheld after a Carolina challenge. The connection allowed the Packers to kick the game-winning field goal and avoid a disastrous collapse.
Re-watch the Packers' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
Any part of this game is worth revisiting, provided you like a good veteran connection between quarterback and receiver. Joe Flacco and Amari Cooper kicked it off on the very first play of the day, hooking up for a 53-yard gain to set the tone for the afternoon. You can start there, or move ahead to the start of the second quarter, where Flacco hit Cooper down the sideline for a 75-yard touchdown pass. Stick around from there to see Flacco drop a dime on David Njoku for a touchdown. He even mixed in an interception before finding Cooper again in the third quarter for another score. It was a fireworks show worthy of the holidays.
Re-watch the Browns' win on NFL+.
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Vikings got the ball back at their own 12-yard line, trailing, 30-24, with more than two minutes remaining against the Lions and playoff implications on the line. Nick Mullens fumbled on a second-down sack, but the Vikings recovered, and they looked almost destined to win following Justin Jefferson’s miracle reception on third-and-27 between two Lions defenders right at the sticks. Mullens once again looked Jefferson’s direction with less than a minute to go, but Mullens’ overthrow was intercepted – his fourth pick of the afternoon – as the Lions were able to clinch their first-ever NFC North title.
Re-watch the Lions' win on NFL+.
Nick Shook's NFL+ moment of the game:
After burying themselves in a 20-0 hole with penalties and turnovers, the Commanders had seen enough from their struggling offense, pulling Sam Howell in favor of Jacoby Brissett. Washington responded to the change by compiling three straight touchdown drives to take a shocking 28-27 lead, but left enough time on the clock to give the Jets two more opportunities. New York capitalized on the final chance, moving deep enough into field goal range to set up Greg Zuerlein for a 54-yard game-winning field goal. Tune in late in the third to see Washington transform from a directionless operation to one injected with life -- and hang around to see the Jets respond.
Re-watch the Jets' win on NFL+.
Kevin Patra's NFL+ moment of the game:
Seattle gave fans heart palpitations for the second straight week, needing a late-game drive to win. This Sunday it was Geno Smith at the helm for the comeback. The QB was sensational on the game-winning drive, particularly on third downs. Smith found Tyler Lockett on the first third down of the drive. On a third-and-14, the signal-caller hit Jaxon Smith-Njigba over the middle for a huge conversion after the 2-minute warning. It was fitting that on the final third down of the possession, Smith rifled one to Colby Parkinson for a five-yard touchdown to cap a 14-play, 75-yard drive to win the road contest.
Re-watch the Seahawks' win on NFL+.
SATURDAY GAMES
Brenna White's NFL+ moment of the game:
This might not have been a pretty win for Buffalo, but it was an exciting one to watch. With Josh Allen launching passes, there is a 57-yard touchdown by Gabe Davis that is definitely worth going back to take a look at. However, the biggest play of the game was the short pass thrown to Khalil Shakir with only 2:34 remaining in the game. The 23-year-old receiver caught the pass but didn’t think he was down, so he booked it to the end zone. The TD was reversed, but the play still got the Bills closer to scoring their game-winning field goal.
Re-watch the Bills' win on NFL+.
Michael Baca's NFL+ moment of the game:
Pittsburgh's dominant win over the Bengals was prompted by George Pickens' first catch of the day. The Steelers wideout shook rookie cornerback DJ Turner on a relatively simple post route to get himself open for Mason Rudolph's 10-yard throw. He corralled it in stride before immediately shifting his body right to evade the safety before turning on the jets and scooting a third of the field for the game's opening touchdown score. The 86-yarder was the longest reception of the budding receiver's young career, and he'd add a 66-yard TD later in the third quarter to widen the Steelers' lead. Pickens finished with four catches for a career-high 195 yards and two TDs.
Re-watch the Rams' win on NFL+.
THURSDAY GAME
Eric Edholm's NFL+ moment of the game:
The Rams needed a final drive to ice the victory after the Saints turned a 30-7 deficit into a one-score game. But the home team set the tone for the game early on, forcing a third-down sack and a punt deep in Rams territory and the offense turned in its longest drive of the season on the ensuing possession. Matthew Stafford and Co. took over at their own 5-yard line but marched down the field, taking eight minutes off the clock and taking the early lead. Stafford hit rookie sensation Puka Nacua – who had another brilliant game with 180 yards from scrimmage – on a 2-yard connection on fourth-and-goal, and the Rams wouldn’t give up the lead the rest of the night.
Re-watch the Rams' win on NFL+.