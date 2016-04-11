Best-ever picks by NFL draft spot: Picks 17-20

17. Emmitt Smith
Why we picked Smith: Sixteen teams passed on the eventual all-time leading rusher before the opportunistic Cowboys pounced at pick No. 17, thus adding the final piece of the famous trio that also included Pro Football Hall of Famers Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin. Given that Smith -- a 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- entered the league one year after Barry Sanders, it made for heated "greatest running back in the game" debates for nearly a decade.
Last five No. 17 picks:Arik Armstead (2015, 49ers), C.J. Mosley (2014, Ravens), Jarvis Jones (2013, Steelers), Dre Kirkpatrick (2012, Bengals), Nate Solder (2011, Patriots)
18. Art Monk
Why we picked Monk: Monk -- a 2008 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was Mr. Consistency on three RedskinsSuper Bowl-winning teams. While the quarterbacks and supporting casts changed throughout the Redskins' three Super Bowl-winning teams from 1982 to 1991, Monk was the one constant. Monk set then-NFL records for catches in a season (106), most consecutive games with at least one reception (164) and career receptions (820).
Last five No. 18 picks:Marcus Peters (2015, Chiefs), Calvin Pryor (2014, Jets), Eric Reid (2013, 49ers), Melvin Ingram (2012, Chargers), Corey Liuget (2011, Chargers)
19. Randall McDaniel
Why we picked McDaniel: McDaniel -- a 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was a stalwart along the offensive line for 14 NFL seasons. He earned 12 consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1990-2001, and started in 202 consecutive games. In 1998, he anchored an offensive line that helped the Vikings score a then-record 556 points.
Last five No. 19 picks:Cameron Erving (2015, Browns), Ja'Wuan James (2014, Dolphins), Justin Pugh (2013, Giants), Shea McClellin (2012, Bears), Prince Amukamara (2011, Giants)
20. Forrest Gregg
Why we picked Gregg: Gregg anchored the offensive line for five Packers NFL championship teams. Gregg was a tough selection over the man who famously played in the entire 1979 playoffs, including Super Bowl XIV, with a broken leg, Jack Youngblood. Gregg -- a 1977 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- was a warrior in his own right, playing 15 NFL seasons as one of the best ever to play his position. Legendary coach Vince Lombardi called Gregg, the "best player I ever coached."
Last five No. 20 picks:Nelson Agholor (2015, Eagles), Brandin Cooks (2014, Saints), Kyle Long (2013, Bears), Kendall Wright (2012, Titans), Adrian Clayborn (2011, Buccaneers)
