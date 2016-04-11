 Skip to main content
Advertising

Best-ever picks by NFL draft spot: Picks 17-20

Published: Apr 11, 2016 at 07:13 AM

CFB 24/7 is counting down the days to the start of the 2016 NFL Draft (April 28-30 on NFL Network) by picking the best selections ever made for the top 32 draft positions.

17. Emmitt Smith

Team:Dallas Cowboys
Year: 1990
College: Florida

Why we picked Smith: Sixteen teams passed on the eventual all-time leading rusher before the opportunistic Cowboys pounced at pick No. 17, thus adding the final piece of the famous trio that also included Pro Football Hall of Famers Troy Aikman and Michael Irvin. Given that Smith -- a 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- entered the league one year after Barry Sanders, it made for heated "greatest running back in the game" debates for nearly a decade.

Others considered:Steve Hutchinson, Gene Upshaw, Mel Renfro, Tobin Rote

Last five No. 17 picks:Arik Armstead (2015, 49ers), C.J. Mosley (2014, Ravens), Jarvis Jones (2013, Steelers), Dre Kirkpatrick (2012, Bengals), Nate Solder (2011, Patriots)

Who owns No. 17 pick this year?Falcons

Twitter vote for best No. 17 pick of past 20 years:

18. Art Monk

Team:Washington Redskins
Year: 1980
College: Syracuse

Why we picked Monk: Monk -- a 2008 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was Mr. Consistency on three RedskinsSuper Bowl-winning teams. While the quarterbacks and supporting casts changed throughout the Redskins' three Super Bowl-winning teams from 1982 to 1991, Monk was the one constant. Monk set then-NFL records for catches in a season (106), most consecutive games with at least one reception (164) and career receptions (820).

Others considered:Paul Krause, John Henry Johnson, Frank "Bruiser" Kinard

Last five No. 18 picks:Marcus Peters (2015, Chiefs), Calvin Pryor (2014, Jets), Eric Reid (2013, 49ers), Melvin Ingram (2012, Chargers), Corey Liuget (2011, Chargers)

Who owns No. 18 pick this year?Colts

Twitter vote for best No. 18 pick of past 20 years:

19. Randall McDaniel

Team:Minnesota Vikings
Year: 1988
College: Arizona State

Why we picked McDaniel: McDaniel -- a 2009 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was a stalwart along the offensive line for 14 NFL seasons. He earned 12 consecutive Pro Bowl selections from 1990-2001, and started in 202 consecutive games. In 1998, he anchored an offensive line that helped the Vikings score a then-record 556 points.

Others considered:John Mackey, Roger Wehrli, Jack Tatum, Otis Wilson, Marvin Harrison

Last five No. 19 picks:Cameron Erving (2015, Browns), Ja'Wuan James (2014, Dolphins), Justin Pugh (2013, Giants), Shea McClellin (2012, Bears), Prince Amukamara (2011, Giants)

Who owns No. 19 pick this year?Bills

Twitter vote for best No. 19 pick of past 20 years:

20. Forrest Gregg

Team:Green Bay Packers
Year: 1956
College: SMU

Why we picked Gregg: Gregg anchored the offensive line for five Packers NFL championship teams. Gregg was a tough selection over the man who famously played in the entire 1979 playoffs, including Super Bowl XIV, with a broken leg, Jack Youngblood. Gregg -- a 1977 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame -- was a warrior in his own right, playing 15 NFL seasons as one of the best ever to play his position. Legendary coach Vince Lombardi called Gregg, the "best player I ever coached."

Others considered:Jack Youngblood, Steve Atwater

Last five No. 20 picks:Nelson Agholor (2015, Eagles), Brandin Cooks (2014, Saints), Kyle Long (2013, Bears), Kendall Wright (2012, Titans), Adrian Clayborn (2011, Buccaneers)

Who owns No. 20 pick this year?Jets

Twitter vote for best No. 20 pick of past 20 years:

Follow Jim Reineking on Twitter @jimreineking.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Nick Saban announces he's retiring as Alabama head coach

Nick Saban, widely regarded as one of the greatest college football head coaches of all time, is retiring as the University of Alabama coach. 
news

LSU's Jayden Daniels wins 2023 Heisman Trophy

LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels won the 2023 Heisman Trophy on Saturday night, earning college football's most vaunted individual award in his brilliant season for the Tigers.
news

LSU QB Daniels, Oregon QB Nix, Washington QB Penix Jr., Ohio St. WR Harrison Jr. announced as Heisman finalists 

SU's Jayden Daniels, Oregon's Bo Nix, Washington's Michael Penix Jr., transfer quarterbacks who have all played at least five college seasons, and Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison were announced as the Heisman Trophy finalists on Monday night.
news

Georgia TE Brock Bowers to undergo ankle surgery; timeline for return unclear

Georgia All-America tight end Brock Bowers, considered one of the top prospects in college football, will undergo surgery to fix the high-ankle injury he suffered on Saturday in the Bulldogs' win over Vanderbilt and is expected to miss some time.
news

Scouting Drake Maye: North Carolina quarterback similar to Carson Palmer

North Carolina's Drake Maye flourished in his first season as a starter, earning ACC Player of the Year honors. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Brock Bowers: Georgia tight end similar to 49ers Pro Bowler George Kittle

Brock Bowers has played a crucial part in Georgia's back-to-back national championships, scoring 24 touchdowns in two college seasons. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Bulldogs tight end.
news

Scouting Marvin Harrison Jr.: Ohio State wide receiver similar to A.J. Green

Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. took the college football world by storm last season. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the Buckeyes wide receiver.
news

Scouting Caleb Williams: USC quarterback similar in style, skill set to Bills' Josh Allen

USC's Caleb Williams scorched defenses last season on his way to winning the Heisman Trophy. What are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the quarterback.
news

Scouting Jared Verse: Florida State edge rusher similar to four-time Pro Bowler

Florida State's Jared Verse emerged as one of college football's top talents last season, but what are his prospects for the NFL? Daniel Jeremiah provides his initial scouting report on the edge rusher.
news

Georgia dominates TCU to win second consecutive College Football Playoff National Championship

Georgia secured its second straight national championship on Monday night, overwhelming TCU in a 65-7 blowout.
news

Jim Harbaugh says he expects to coach Michigan in 2023 amid NFL speculation

University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, who has drawn the eye of a few NFL franchises, said he expects to coach the Wolverines in 2023. "While no one knows what the future holds," Harbaugh said in a statement released on Twitter on Thursday, "I expect that I will be enthusiastically coaching Michigan in 2023."
news

Pro Football Hall of Famer, Ravens great Ed Reed hired as Bethune-Cookman head coach

Bethune-Cookman University has agreed in principle for Ed Reed to become the school's new head football coach, the university announced on Tuesday. 