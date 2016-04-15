Best-ever picks by NFL draft spot: Picks 13-16

Why we picked Page: Page -- a 1988 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was the anchor of the Vikings' famed Purple People Eaters, which was a catalyst for four Super Bowl appearances by Minnesota. Page was elected to nine straight Pro Bowls, was named the league's defensive player of the year twice (in 1971 and again in 1973) and was the NFL's MVP in 1971 (one of just two defensive players -- Lawrence Taylor in 1986 was the other -- to earn league MVP honors. Following his illustrious NFL career, Page went on to become a justice in the Minnesota Supreme Court.