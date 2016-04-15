Best-ever picks by NFL draft spot: Picks 13-16

13. Tony Gonzalez
Why we picked Gonzalez: Gonzalez overtook three Pro Football Hall of Famers to take the honors here. Gonzalez owns the NFL career records for a tight end for receptions (1,325), TD catches (111) and receiving yards (15,127). He also is tied with Peyton Manning, Bruce Matthews, and Merlin Olsen with the most all-time Pro Bowl selections, with 14. He also had the most 1,000-yard receiving seasons ever for a tight end with four.
Last five No. 13 picks:Andrus Peat (2015, Saints), Aaron Donald (2014, Saints), Sheldon Richardson (2013, Jets), Michael Floyd (2012, Cardinals), Nick Fairley (2011, Lions)
Twitter vote for best No. 13 pick of past 20 years:
14. Jim Kelly
Why we picked Kelly: The pessimist sees the four Super Bowl defeats, but an optimist sees the first quarterback to lead his team to four consecutive Super Bowls. Kelly -- a 2002 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was an easy pick at No. 14. He originally opted to play in the USFL for the Houston Gamblers, Kelly went to Buffalo when that league folded and quickly helped turn the Bills into perennial playoff contenders, leading the Bills to eight playoff appearances in his 11 seasons. Kelly guided the Bills' exciting K-Gun no-huddle offense that also featured Pro Football Hall of Famers Thurman Thomas and Andre Reed, and passed for more than 3,000 yards in eight seasons.
Last five No. 14 picks:DeVante Parker (2015, Dolphins), Kyle Fuller (2014, Bears), Star Lotulelei (2013, Panthers), Michael Brockers (2012, Rams), Robert Quinn (2011, Rams)
Twitter vote for best No. 14 pick of past 20 years:
15. Alan Page
Why we picked Page: Page -- a 1988 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- was the anchor of the Vikings' famed Purple People Eaters, which was a catalyst for four Super Bowl appearances by Minnesota. Page was elected to nine straight Pro Bowls, was named the league's defensive player of the year twice (in 1971 and again in 1973) and was the NFL's MVP in 1971 (one of just two defensive players -- Lawrence Taylor in 1986 was the other -- to earn league MVP honors. Following his illustrious NFL career, Page went on to become a justice in the Minnesota Supreme Court.
Last five No. 15 picks:Melvin Gordon (2015, Chargers), Ryan Shazier (2014, Steelers), Kenny Vaccaro (2013, Saints), Bruce Irvin (2012, Seahawks), Mike Pouncey (2011, Dolphins)
Twitter vote for best No. 15 pick of past 20 years:
16. Jerry Rice
Why we picked Rice: Rice -- a 2010 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee -- set career receiving standards that likely will never be matched again. Rice is so far ahead of the competition in every major career receiving mark that it's hard to imagine any player ever reaching his marks. On the NFL's all-time lists in major statistical categories, Rice is 224 receptions ahead of second-place Tony Gonzalez (nearest active player is Andre Johnson, who is 496 receptions behind), 6,961 yards ahead of second-place Terrell Owens (Johnson, again, is the nearest active player at 8,795 yards behind) and 41 touchdowns ahead of second-place Randy Moss (Antonio Gates is the nearest active player, and he's 93 touchdowns behind). Rice -- who was selected as the No. 1 player in NFL Network's "The Top 100: NFL's Greatest Players" countdown -- was a winner, too, as a member of four of the 49ers' five Super Bowl champion teams, and was named MVP of Super Bowl XXIII.
Last five No. 16 picks:Kevin Johnson (2015, Texans), Zack Martin (2014, Cowboys), E.J. Manuel (2013, Bills), Quinton Coples (2012, Jets), Ryan Kerrigan (2011, Redskins)
Twitter vote for best No. 16 pick of past 20 years: