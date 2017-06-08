Best draft picks of century: Top selections from Virginia Tech

Published: Jun 08, 2017 at 02:36 AM
Chase Goodbread

Who are the best draft picks of the century from the most prominent programs in college football? College Football 24/7 set out to answer this question by ranking the top draft picks since 2000 from the 30 schools that have produced the most picks since that year.

Players were ranked through a formula in which they received points for honors they've acquired in their NFL career, including being selected to the Pro Bowl (including as injury replacements) and being selected first-team All-Pro. Players were also rewarded relative to where in the draft they were selected. First-round picks benefited least because a strong career would be expected; seventh-round picks benefited most. In some cases, a bonus for longevity or outstanding play was granted. See the full formula below the list of top picks.

Virginia Tech takes its turn in the series with 70 draft picks since 2000 (14th among all schools). Two of the Hokies' top five picks of the century were selected by the Atlanta Falcons -- both first-rounders in Mike Vick and DeAngelo Hall -- although it's a fifth-rounder from 2010 who tops Virginia Tech's rankings.

Click here for the full series schedule.

Best picks of the century from Virginia Tech

1. Kam Chancellor, safety
Points: 9.0
Drafted by:Seahawks, No. 133 overall pick (Round 5), 2010
Skinny: Chancellor is a classic example of a late-round steal. He didn't go until Round 5, as he was considered a box safety with coverage limitations, and rode the bench as a rookie, but thereafter emerged as the enforcement arm of the Seahawks' Legion of Boom secondary. Chancellor has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times and is a defensive captain in Seattle. That's a dream of a return on a fifth-round investment.

2. Duane Brown, offensive tackle
Points: 8.8
Drafted by:Texans, No. 26 overall pick (Round 1), 2008
Skinny: Brown is entering his 10th season with the Texans at the left tackle position, and was selected to three consecutive Pro Bowls from 2012-2014. He proved to be an excellent late first-rounder for Houston, although reportedly he's not happy with his current contract.

3. Mike Vick, quarterback
Points: 6.6
Drafted by:Falcons, No. 1 overall pick (Round 1), 2001
Skinny: Before charges related to dog fighting ended his run with the Falcons, Vick made three of his four Pro Bowls in Atlanta and handed the Green Bay Packers their first playoff loss at Lambeau Field. Upon returning to the NFL after a two-year absence, he did reach one more Pro Bowl with the Eagles in 2010. Vick announced his retirement earlier this year, and recently expressed interest in coaching in the NFL.

4. DeAngelo Hall, cornerback
Points: 5.5
Drafted by:Falcons, No. 8 overall pick (Round 1), 2004
Skinny: Hall made the Pro Bowl in the second and third of his four years in Atlanta. He intercepted 17 passes as a Falcon before being traded to the Raiders. He didn't even last a season there, but then found a long-term home with the Washington Redskins. He's now made 43 career interceptions.

5. Tyrod Taylor, quarterback
Points: 1.6
Drafted by:Ravens, No. 180 overall pick (Round 6), 2011
Skinny: After spending four years as a Ravens reserve, a change of scenery made all the difference for Taylor. Since coming to Buffalo, he's taken over as the starter to help steady a questionable quarterback situation, and will be back under center in 2017 with a restructured contract.

Honorable mention: CB Brandon Flowers (1.2 points).

Total number of picks from Virginia Tech since 2000: 70

2017 draft picks from Virginia Tech (4): DB Chuck Clark, Ravens (Round 6, No. 186 overall); TE Bucky Hodges, Vikings (Round 6, No. 201 overall); FB Sam Rogers, Rams (Round 6, No. 206 overall); WR Isaiah Ford, Dolphins (Round 7, No. 237 overall).

The Formula: MVP (7 points), Offensive/Defensive Player of the Year (6 points), first-team All-Pro selection (5 points), Offensive/Defensive Rookie of the Year (4 points), Pro Bowl selection within first two years of career (3 points), other Pro Bowl selections (1 point).

Draft multiplier: Total points for first-round picks x 1.1; second-round picks x 1.2; third-round picks x 1.3; fourth-round picks x 1.4; fifth-round picks x 1.5; sixth-round picks x 1.6; seventh-round picks x 1.7.

Tiebreaker: Ranking edge to lower-drafted player within same round.

Specialists and fullbacks: For players honored primarily as specialists or fullbacks, their total points were devalued. Kickers and punters were not included in this exercise.

Follow Chase Goodbread on Twitter *@ChaseGoodbread*.

