Best defensive 'triplets' in college football

Michigan State: DE Shilique Calhoun, LB Taiwan Jones and FS Kurtis Drummond.

Calhoun (6-4, 257), a junior, is the best all-around end in the Big Ten -- and maybe the nation. He has a high ceiling as a pass rusher -- he had 7.5 sacks last season, his first as a starter, and should get around a dozen this season -- and also is solid against the run. Former Spartans CB Darqueze Dennard, a first-round pick by the Cincinnati Bengals in May, raved about Calhoun at the end of last season, saying "the sky's the limit." Jones (6-3, 252), a senior, is the lone returning starter at linebacker for the Spartans, who were second in the nation (behind Louisville) in total defense last season. Jones, who is Michigan State's second-leading returning tackler, is moving to middle linebacker this fall and looks to have the needed physical characteristics. Drummond (6-1, 200), a senior, will be a three-year starter and is one of the top three or four free safeties nationally. He has six picks and 10 pass breakups in the past two seasons, covers a lot of ground and is a solid tackler.